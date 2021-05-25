Disney+ Releases Six New Trailers
Ahead of their launch this Friday on Disney+, the streaming service has revealed trailers for all shorts that will be released under the Disney's Launchpad banner this week. The Launchpad series is being put together to "diversify the types of stories that are being told and to give access to those who have historically not had it." The first season of shorts from Launchpad will have the theme “Discover" with all six shorts being released on the Disney+ platform this Friday, May 28. Submissions for the second season of Launchpad are already ongoing with details to be found below.
The fix films made up of Disney's Launchpad include:
- “AMERICAN EID,” Written and Directed by Aqsa Altaf
- “DINNER IS SERVED,” Directed by Hao Zheng, Written by G. Wilson & Hao Zheng
- “GROWING FANGS,” Written and Directed by Ann Marie Pace
- “LET’S BE TIGERS,” Written and Directed by Stefanie Abel Horowitz
- “THE LAST OF THE CHUPACABRAS,” Written and Directed by Jessica Mendez Siqueiros
- “THE LITTLE PRINCE(SS),” Written and Directed by Moxie Peng
AMERICAN EID
Ameena, a homesick Muslim Pakistani immigrant, wakes up on Eid to find out she has to go to school.
DINNER IS SERVED
A Chinese student uncovers his true identity when trying out for a leadership role at a U.S. school.
GROWING FANGS
Val Garcia, a Mexican-American half human/half vampire teenager, struggles to fit in either world.
THE LITTLE PRINCE(SS)
When Chinese kids Gabriel and Rob become friends, Rob's dad questions Gabriel's feminine behavior.
LET’S BE TIGERS
Grieving for her mother, Avalon finds comfort when she's put in charge of a 4-year-old for a night.
THE LAST OF THE CHUPACABRAS
A lonely Mexican-American woman unknowingly summons a dark and ancient creature.
Submissions for Season 2
Submissions for Season Two of Disney’s “LAUNCHPAD,” which is based around the theme of “Connection” and includes a writer’s track, are being accepted now through June 11. https://launchpad.disney.com/
The Launchpad is a twelve (12) month program and will include the following (please note that timeframes and program parameters are subject to change):
- Four (4) months of script development and professional development classes, specifically designed to strengthen your professional and storytelling skills.
- Bringing the robust curriculum of the American Film Institute (“AFI”) to the Launchpad, classes for the writers and directors will be led primarily by our educational partner, AFI, and held once or twice per week on the Disney studio lot in Burbank, California from 6:30pm - 10pm PT, with one (1) Saturday field trip to the AFI campus in Los Angeles (Please note that depending on the state of the pandemic, classes may be conducted remotely for safety reasons).
- A staggered production schedule, which will include: up to eight (8) weeks of pre-production, ten (10) to twelve (12) weeks of principal photography (staggered schedule for all six (6) projects), and up to ten (10) weeks of post-production.