Disney+ Releases Six New Trailers

Ahead of their launch this Friday on Disney+, the streaming service has revealed trailers for all shorts that will be released under the Disney's Launchpad banner this week. The Launchpad series is being put together to "diversify the types of stories that are being told and to give access to those who have historically not had it." The first season of shorts from Launchpad will have the theme “Discover" with all six shorts being released on the Disney+ platform this Friday, May 28. Submissions for the second season of Launchpad are already ongoing with details to be found below.

The fix films made up of Disney's Launchpad include:

“AMERICAN EID,” Written and Directed by Aqsa Altaf

“DINNER IS SERVED,” Directed by Hao Zheng, Written by G. Wilson & Hao Zheng

“GROWING FANGS,” Written and Directed by Ann Marie Pace

“LET’S BE TIGERS,” Written and Directed by Stefanie Abel Horowitz

“THE LAST OF THE CHUPACABRAS,” Written and Directed by Jessica Mendez Siqueiros

“THE LITTLE PRINCE(SS),” Written and Directed by Moxie Peng

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.