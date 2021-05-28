Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in May 2021

The month of May is just a couple of weeks away, and Disney+ is getting a jumpstart on letting subscribers know what the new month has in store for the streaming service. There are several different shows and movies set to arrive on the Disney+ roster throughout May, with new content being added to the lineup each and every week. There's quite a bit for subscribers to look forward to. Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the highly-anticipated Clone Wars spinoff, will be releasing its first episode on Disney+ on May 4th, known to many as Star Wars Day. There will be another episode released on Friday, May 7th, and every other Friday throughout the month. For Marvel fans, there may not be any new MCU originals being released in May, but there are a couple of Marvel films from Fox that are finally making their way to Disney+. Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer and X-Men: The Last Stand are both going to be arriving on Disney+ in the next few weeks. Cruella, starring Emma Stone, is being released in theaters on May 28th, but the film will also be getting a Premier Access debut on Disney+ on the same day. This will allow you to purchase the film on Disney+ for $30. You can take a look at the full list of May arrivals below!

May 4 Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Series Premiere

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. prevnext

May 7 (Library Titles) Disney Wander over Yonder (S1)

Disney Wander over Yonder (S2)

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer prevnext

May 7 (Originals) Big Shot - Episode 104 “Great in the Living Room”

After Harper’s exposé goes viral, Marvyn seeks redemption by trying to recruit a new player. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 107 “Pong Hockey”

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex, set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game. Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 102

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. prevnext

May 14 (Library Titles) Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)

Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero (S15)

Race to the Center of the Earth (S1) prevnext

May 14 (Originals) High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 201 “New Year’s Eve”

Flying high after the triumph of opening night, Ricky, Nini, Gina, and the Wildcats gather at Ashlyn's for a New Year's Eve party. Miss Jenn runs into the new North High rival theatre teacher – a.k.a her ex-boyfriend - and at the stroke of midnight, shocking revelations come to the surface. Big Shot - Episode 105 “This is our House"

Louise’s dad is arrested. Louise and Olive get caught cheating on a test. Marvyn dates again. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 108 “Change on the Fly”

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex, set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game. Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 103

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. prevnext

May 21 (Library Titles) Disney Big City Greens (S2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Ice Road Rescue (S5)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6) prevnext

May 21 (Originals) Inside Pixar: Unpacked - Batch Premiere

A documentary series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 202 “Typecasting”

Kourtney, Carlos and Big Red decide to join their friends and audition for on stage roles in "Beauty and the Beast," while Nini experiences FOMO from afar. When new competition shows up to the tryout, Gina tries to shake off some old habits. Big Shot - Episode 106 “Carlsbad Crazies”

Marvyn regresses back to his old ways while defending Louise from an opposing team’s harassment. Holly gets a shot at the limelight. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 109 “Head Games”

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex, set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game. Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 104

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. prevnext

May 28 (Library Titles) Bluey Shorts (S2)

Disney Sydney to the Max (S3 - Episodes 1-8)

Kingdom of the Polar Bears (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S10 - Episode 1-7) prevnext