Disney+ Fans Are Freaking Out That Content Is Already Being Removed

When Disney announced that it would be debuting a streaming service that would house nearly their entire library of films, including titles that were hard to find on physical media, fans were thrilled to consume the classics, though less than two months after Disney+ has debuted, the service has begun to remove titles, which subscribers aren’t too happy about. Fans knew that not every single Disney film would be available on the service when the series launched last November, though it seems that these removals, for however long they might be, is a disappointing realization to subscribers who thought films could be accessed in perpetuity.

Things have been busy at the Walt Disney Company in recent years, as they have not only debuted Disney+, but also acquired 20th Century Fox, which includes a number of their most successful movie franchises, but also the streaming service Hulu. In this regard, it’s possible that Disney was well aware that they would only briefly have the rights to films like Home Alone, The Sandlot, and Dr. Dolittle, having to pull them from the service shortly after Disney+ launched, but it’s likely that these films will return to the service at some point.

Buy Physical Media

Disney+ already removing content from the platform is yet another reminder to buy physical media. Really can’t stress this enough. You don’t own anything you stream and can’t be mad when opportunity to watch it goes away. — Josh Parham (@JRParham) January 1, 2020

What a Bummer

I thought the whole point of Disney+ is that they wouldn’t be like other streaming companies by removing content and instead have it available from then on. That’s why many people signed up—eliminating the vault and access to content you couldn’t get anywhere else. What a bummer. — Alyssa ♥️s TROS (@songbirdonfire) January 1, 2020

What’s the Point?

Why is @disneyplus removing anything? Isn’t the point of a Disney streaming service to have everything under one umbrella? https://t.co/L8ehJdIQYl — Paintervision (@paintervision) January 1, 2020

LOL

lol @ disney removing things from their streaming. yall thought theyd be cool about it? — kendra st crow (@krsaint8) January 1, 2020

Disappointing

Disney Plus is really removing titles from their service already. Disappointing. — Gary Newsome Jr. (@gnews64) January 1, 2020

Don’t Understand

I like don’t understand Disney+ removing things that Disney owns? Wasn’t the whole pitch of Disney+ that it will have everything Disney on it? https://t.co/I1umwxNFqr — Sam Coffey (@SamCoffey72) January 1, 2020

How Dare They

Ppl whining about one of the cheapest streaming services removing ANY content … 1) HOW DARE ANY CONTENT GET PULLED FROM DISNEY+!? and 2) if that’s not some 2020 entitled bullshit I don’t know what is https://t.co/VFkWvYi6DR — Paul Carlson (@EscapeIntoFilm) January 1, 2020

Far Cry From Netflix

I’m sure one could, but Disney seemed to imply all of their library would be available, a far cry from Netflix or Prime removing something from their library. — Kip Mooney (@kipjmooney) January 1, 2020

What’s the Deal?

Yeah I guess it got removed today and the home alone movies as well. Not sure what the deal is cause Disney had said they wouldn’t be removing content once it got added. — Zach Takes (@ZachTakes) January 1, 2020

Lies

@giuliasntana can you yell at Disney+? They LIED they said all the content would be there forever bc yk they own it but they’re removing movies left and right and not saying a damn thing. They could at least release a statement — HBIC | #StreamSIMPLE (@Kiralcoholic) January 2, 2020

Just Like Everyone Else

Turns out Disney+ is removing content after all, just like everyone else. https://t.co/wU7yMEyzN7 — Eric Robinette (@sircritic) January 2, 2020

Phony

disney plus is so phony for advertising such a huge catalogue only to start removing movies on january 1st 😭 — tyler (@notearstyler) January 2, 2020

Annoying

Disney + is just removing movies without any warning? Trying to binge the pirate series and ONLY the 4th was removed & it was just there yesterday. This is so fucking annoying — Kristen Yount (@knyount) January 2, 2020

