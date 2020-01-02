Movies

Disney+ Fans Are Freaking Out That Content Is Already Being Removed

When Disney announced that it would be debuting a streaming service that would house nearly their […]

By

When Disney announced that it would be debuting a streaming service that would house nearly their entire library of films, including titles that were hard to find on physical media, fans were thrilled to consume the classics, though less than two months after Disney+ has debuted, the service has begun to remove titles, which subscribers aren’t too happy about. Fans knew that not every single Disney film would be available on the service when the series launched last November, though it seems that these removals, for however long they might be, is a disappointing realization to subscribers who thought films could be accessed in perpetuity.

Things have been busy at the Walt Disney Company in recent years, as they have not only debuted Disney+, but also acquired 20th Century Fox, which includes a number of their most successful movie franchises, but also the streaming service Hulu. In this regard, it’s possible that Disney was well aware that they would only briefly have the rights to films like Home Alone, The Sandlot, and Dr. Dolittle, having to pull them from the service shortly after Disney+ launched, but it’s likely that these films will return to the service at some point.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about these movies being pulled!

