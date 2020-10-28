Disney+ Adds New Feature to Make Sharing Content Easier

✖

Word of mouth already has a major part to play in the world of streaming service, but Disney+ is now making it even easier for users to tell their friends and followers about TV shows and movies they're enjoying. On Wednesday, the streaming service rolled out a brand new "share" feature, which does exactly what you'd expect it to. Users can now instantly share titles directly to Facebook, Instagram, and other social media services, directly from Disney+.

In order to find the new "share" button, you'll need to head to the Details page of any movie or TV series on Disney+. Once you hit that button and choose the preferred social media platform, a pre-populated messaged will join the link to that Disney+ in your post. Of course, you can erase the message and add something different before actually publishing the post.

This new update was conveniently rolled out just two days before the debut of the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, one of the most popular TV programs in the United States. Despite premiering in November, The Mandalorian was the top trending TV series in all of 2019, according to the folks at Google.

The second season of The Mandalorian is shrouded in mystery, as very few details about its plot or characters have been revealed to the public. Like the first season, there will probably be plenty of surprises in store when the new episodes actually arrive. In fact, series star Pedro Pascal himself was surprised by the events of the second season.

“I will say that reading the first episode of the second season, I was taken aback in a really good way at how impressive that the first episode read," Pascal told Good Morning America. "And already with the evidence of the first season, knowing that they were able to achieve everything that they set out to, and seeing this incredibly ostentatious first episode with the story of an action sequence and the way that it read on the page and just that feeling that, ‘My gosh, they’re going to achieve this visual experience!’ Like, this isn’t just, ‘Let’s just describe it as best as we can and see what we end up achieving with it’ – it is undoubtedly going to be achieved, and I kind of couldn’t believe that, and I understood, ‘Oh, so this is how they keep it up with the second season; this is how they don’t disappoint.'”

Are you looking forward to checking out the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+? Will you be giving the new "share" feature a try? Let us know in the comments!