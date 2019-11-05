Disney+ Has Tested Service to Avoid Crashing on Launch

Direct-to-consumer products are all the rage, but you already know that by now. In the span of the next six months, fans will have the opportunity to purchase services from the world’s biggest content providers, including offerings like Disney+, HBO Max, and Peacock. As the SVOD world expands, so does the technology that powers the applications from internet service providers to data farm upgrades and everything in between. Yet even then, some services still end up working less than ideal, either slow or broken. Take HBO and the final season of Games of Thrones as an example.

With an event program such has Thrones, HBO had problems with its pre-HBO Max OTTs — HBO Go and HBO Now — week in and week out. Millions of people from all corners of the world tried using the services at the same exact time and as one might expect, that put too much of a stress on the infrastructure behind it all.

When it comes to the launch of Disney+ next week, the House of Mouse and its brand-new streaming business hope to minimize any crashing situations, thanks in large part to a beta test that’s been running since early September. “Testing is a critical component of a successful product launch,” a Disney+ spokesperson tells us. “So ahead of its global launch on November 12th, on September 12th, Disney+ launched in beta in the Netherlands to ready the technology for consumer usage at scale ahead of the November 12th launch.”

Arguably the biggest streaming launch in recent memory is on tap in the coming days and thanks to months-old testing, all things should be good to go when you try signing onto the app for the first time next week when Disney+ launches on November 12th.

