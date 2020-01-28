The Lion King Is Now Streaming on Disney+

At the end of 2018, the streaming deal between Netflix and Disney came to an end, allowing all future releases from the House of Mouse to stream exclusively on the new Disney+ service. So every Disney film released in 2019 or after will head straight to Disney+ months after hitting theaters. Dumbo, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame were among the first titles to make the leap to the service, and Disney has slowly been adding the rest of its new release roster over the past several months.

Guy Ritchie’s live-action take on Aladdin was recently added to the service, and now it’s time for 2019’s The Lion King to do the same. It was announced earlier this year that The Lion King would be streaming on January 28th, and now the day has arrived. Jon Favreau‘s remake of the classic Disney animated film is available for all to stream, just six months after it annihilated its competition at the box office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Lion King, based on the 1994 film of the same name, hit theaters in July 2019 and proceeded to earn more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. Critics weren’t overly fond of the film, but audiences clearly looked past the reviews and embraced the nostalgia that The Lion King provided, helping to make it one of the biggest films of the entire year.

There will be plenty more big Disney releases making their way to Disney+ over the next several months and years. Toy Story 4 is the next of the major hits to arrive on the platform, set to begin streaming on February 5th. Other major 2019 releases include Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. There’s also a chance we could see some of the Fox-made films from last year jump to Disney+, especially the ones that fit the mold of the family-friendly service. The Oscar-nominated Ford v Ferrari seems like it could be a prime candidate.

Are you looking forward to checking out The Lion King again now that it’s on Disney+? Let us know in the comments! If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.