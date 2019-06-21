Hasbro Reveals Little Mermaid Comic-Con Exclusive Ariel 3-Pack

Disney fans have a lot to be happy about these days, and things are getting even better thanks to Hasbro, especially if you happen to be a fan of The Little Mermaid. Fans of the iconic Disney animated film who attend San Diego Comic-Con this year will be in luck, as they’ll be able to pick up the Disney Princess Comics Ariel Treasure Trove 3 Pack, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the adorable set.

The set is celebrating The Little Mermaid’s 30th Anniversary and comes in a golden Treasure Trove box. As you can see in the following images, each figure brings the characters from the film to glorious animated life, and fans will get a figure of Ariel, Eric, and Ursula as part of the deal.

Ariel’s hair glistens with sparkles and Hasbro knocked it out of the park with the paint applications and expressions on all three figures. Ursula’s is perhaps the best, just because of the hilarious expression and the gorgeous paintwork, but all three are impressive, and you can grab the Ariel 3 Pack for $19.99 on the show floor.

You can check out the full description for the Ariel Treasure Trove 3 Pack below.

“(HASBRO/ Ages 3+/ Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/ Available: July 18th, 2019)

Travel under the sea with Ariel and friends with the Disney Princess Comics Ariel Treasure Trove 3 Pack! The Disney Princess Comics Ariel Treasure Trove 3 Pack, inspired by Disney’s The Little Mermaid includes ARIEL, PRINCE ERIC and URSULA figures in a special package, designed to look like a golden-colored treasure chest, which was featured at San Diego Comic-Con! Kids can imagine all sorts of under-the-sea adventures, like their favorite Disney princess, prince, and villain discovering buried treasure! Included bases allow dolls to stand on their own, making this set perfect for little storytellers. Look for more DISNEY PRINCESS COMICS figures, including iconic characters from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and more, in stores near you. (Each sold separately. Available on Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney. Subject to availability.)”

Hit the next slide to check out more hi-res images of the set, and let us know what you think in the comments!

