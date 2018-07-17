Disney Princess Fashion Collection From Her Universe Launches at Hot Topic

The highly anticipated Disney Princess fashion collection, as designed by the winners of last year’s Her Universe Geek Couture fashion show at SDCC, has finally launched at Hot Topic!

The Destination Disney collection, as it is called, was inspired by six Disney heroines from classic films The Little Mermaid, Moana, Tangled, Aladdin, and The Princess and the Frog. These heroines include: Ariel and Jasmine (designed by Grace Duval), Mulan and Moana (designed by Lindsay Orndorff), and Rapunzel and Tiana (designed by Rose Ivy). The collection includes a little bit of everything – dresses, tops, pants, a romper, a hoodie vest, and a skirt. There’s also matching accessories like jewelry, makeup, bags, and even a pair of sneakers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can shop the entire collection right here. Some of our favorite pieces include the Tangled ombré dress, the Aladdin Princess Jasmine crop top, The Little Mermaid Ariel shell top and scale pants combo, the Aladdin magic carpet handbag, and the Mulan Mushu sneakers. Plus, pieces from each of the Princess designs incorporate the following inspirational quotes:

• “Ready to Stand” – Ariel

• “Be Free” – Jasmine

• “You Know Who You Are” – Moana

• “Warrior Reflection” – Mulan

• “Live Your Dream” – Rapunzel

• “Make It Happen” – Tiana

At the time of writing, some of the pieces in the collection weren’t available for sale, like the Mulan Mushu sneakers and the Tiana romper in standard sizes. We expect those will be added in the coming days. However, several of the designs are currently available in plus sizes – odds are more will be added soon.

On a related note, is taking over Funko’s Disney Treasures offerings, and the very first installment in the series has just been released!

You can order one right here for $32.90 while supplies last. However, Hot Topic made very little effort to conceal what’s inside on the product page. Quite the contrary actually, so if you don’t want to be spoiled you’ll basically have to add the box to your cart blindfolded. Then again, it might be possible if you just go strait to the “Add to Bag” button and don’t look at any of the additional photos. You should also avoid all of the details mentioned below.

Inside Hot Topic’s Disney Treasures Under the Sea box you’ll find The Little Mermaid Pop! Movie Moment Finding Your Voice figure, a Finding Nemo magnet, a Finding Nemo Pearl pen topper and a Moana mystery mini vinyl in collectible tin. Overall, the quantity of items is a little underwhelming when compared to previous Disney Treasures boxes, but that Ariel Pop figure makes it worth getting all by itself and then some. She has a mouth!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.