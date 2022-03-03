Disney+ Reportedly Considering Launching a Cheaper, Ad-Supported Version

While it’s only been in the landscape for a few years, Disney+ has become a bit of a powerhouse in terms of new streaming content. As the service’s array of original programming is continuing to grow, a new report from The Information indicates that they might be offering fans a whole new way to subscribe. According to their reporting, Disney is considering launching a cheaper, ad-supported tier for Disney+, in hopes of increasing subscriber growth for the service. This would seemingly help work towards Disney’s goal of making Disney+ profitable by 2024.

It’s is unclear exactly how much this ad-supported tier would cost per month, but Hulu (which is now owned by Disney) has a similar function for $6.99 per month. Similar tiers on Paramount+ and Discovery+ cost $4.99 per month. This isn’t the first time that advertisements have been utilized for Disney+, as the streaming service did briefly feature some advertisements for Starz, in order to gain the streaming rights to the Star Wars films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment, there’s no telling exactly if and when this ad-supported tier could come to fruition, much less the price point. But still, the decision would provide an interesting opportunity for fans to experience the ever-growing amount of new content.

This comes as Disney+ recently made headlines with the regards to the “Defendersverse” shows — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders — which were moved from their previously-exclusive streaming home on Netflix and will begin streaming on Disney+ later this month. As a result, the service will also be creating new parental controls, such as setting rating restrictions for each profile, and adding PINs to lock profiles.

What do you think of Disney+ reportedly considering adding an ad-supported tier? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!