Disney+ is expanding its reach by launching in 42 more countries and 11 territories. The expansion is scheduled to take place this summer, though pricing and launch dates haven’t been announced yet. The streamer recently celebrated its two-year anniversary in November with Disney+ Day, an event filled with announcements for new projects and special presentations across franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, and more. According to The Hollywood Reporter, some of the major foreign markets that will soon receive Disney+ are South Africa, Turkey, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates.

The full list of Disney+’s summer launch includes Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City, and Yemen.

As for the 11 territories, they are the Faroe Islands, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective, Åland Islands, Sint Maarten, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands, and St. Helena.

Disney+ keeps ramping up the number of original series available on its platform. Each month seems to debut another hit show to get fans and subscribers talking on social media. Currently running is The Book of Boba Fett, with Temuera Morrison reprising his role as the iconic bounty hunter from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Speaking of Din Djarin, the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett contains a crossover with The Mandalorian that has electrified the Star Wars fanbase. Of course, this is perfect synergy since The Mandalorian Season 3 is expected to arrive on Disney+ later in 2022.

There is plenty of Marvel content to watch on Disney+. Hawkeye concluded at the end of 2021 and reintroduced some fan-favorite characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova crossed over from Black Widow to seek vengeance against Clint Barton for her sister’s death, and Vincent D’Onofrio made his long-awaited return as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin from the Daredevil Netflix series.

Next up for Marvel Studios is Moon Knight, which just released its first full trailer during an NFL Wild Card game. The Oscar Isaac starring series will premiere on March 30th. Feature films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals also make their way to Disney+ after 45 days in theaters.