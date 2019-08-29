Disney+ Subscriptions Projected To Exceed Disney’s Expectations

Perhaps it should not be a surprise to anybody that a service so in-demand that it literally crashes servers in 2019 is a rousing success, but Disney executives are saying that the planned streaming service Disney+ is a bigger hit than they could have anticipated.

Disney is set to disrupt the streaming television market with the launch of Disney+ in November. The platorm will include legacy and new content from brands like Marvel, Star Wars, and The Simpsons as well as an ever-expanding library of Disney content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Deadline, The UBS “Evidence Lab,” which publishes regular research on consumer habits across industry sectors, found that 43% of the 1,000 U.S. consumers surveyed in mid-August said they plan to subscribe to Disney+. That puts it ahead of Disney’s internal forecasts, offered last April, of 20 million to 30 million U.S. subscribers by 2024, or 20% to 30% of all U.S. broadband households. Most of those people (57%) plan on cancelling at least one other service to accommodate it in their budgets.

Upcoming Marvel shows on Disney+ include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Loki, WandaVision, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and What If…? The Falcon and The Winter Soldier pairs Sam Wilson aka The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in a series of adventures as they fight alongside one another after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision features the return of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. The series also introduces Teyonah Parris as the grown-up Monica Rambeau. Randall Park returns as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings returns as Darcy Lewis.

Loki brings back Tom Hiddleston as the Asgardian god of mischief. The series will reveal what happened to Loki after he escaped with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel’s What If…? is an animated series exploring alternate versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe tales. Jeffrey Wright voices the watcher. Hayley Atwell is confirmed to provide the voice of Peggy Carter.

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton. The series also introduces Clint’s protege, Kate Bishop.

Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight were each announced at D23. Ms. Marvel follows Kamala Khan, a young hero inspired by Captain Marvel. She-Hulk is about Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who also houses a Hulk side. Moon Knight explores the psyche of Marc Spector, a vigilante empowered by the Egyptian god Khonshu and who may struggle with multiple personalities and delusions.

In addition to the Marvel shows, Disney+ will also have Star Wars television series, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian on day one. Other upcoming Star Wars shows include one starring Ewan MacGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Are you excited about Disney+? Let us know in the comments.