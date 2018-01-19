Disney’s ‘Sword in the Stone’ Live-Action Remake Gets a Director

Disney has finally found a director to pull Excalibur from its stone!

On Friday, Deadline revealed that Walt Disney Studios has chosen Juan Carlos Fresnadillo to direct the live-action Sword in the Stone remake. The film is said to be a re-imagining of Walt Disney’s 1963 animated feature.

Bryan Cogman, known by TV audiences as a writer-producer on HBO’s Game of Thrones, penned the script for the film, which will be produced by Brigham Taylor (The Jungle Book).

The original Sword in the Stone was the last movie released by the studio before Walt Disney passed away. Loosely based on the T.H. White novel of the same name, Sword in the Stone tells the story of a young Arthur, before he was king, being mentored by Merlin the magician.

In addition to Sword in the Stone, Disney is also looking to bring the Merlin Saga to life, with director Ridley Scott rumored to be in talks for that project.

Disney is clearly going all-in on the live-action reboots of its previous animated classics. The studio is currently producing live-action versions of Mulan, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Dumbo and several others.

The Sword in the Stone remake hasn’t yet been given a release date by Disney.