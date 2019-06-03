The Lion King TV Spot Reveals First Dialogue From Beyonce and Seth Rogen

Disney’s upcoming, live-action-looking version of The Lion King boasts an absolutely stellar voice cast. That much we all know. The likes of Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and so many others are in this massive movie, getting fans all kinds of excited for its release. However, up to this point, the marketing has largely focused on the iconic music of The Lion King, leaving out most of the vocal performances aside from James Earl Jones and Chiwetel Ejiofor. That finally changed on Monday when Beyonce released a new TV spot on her YouTube channel, revealing her first bit of dialogue from the film.

The “Come Home” TV spot, which you can watch in the video above, has several lines from Beyonce, including the important moment late in the film when the tells him to come back to Pride Rock. Right away, it’s clear to see that Beyonce was the perfect choice for this new take on Nala, even before she utilizes her singing voice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the very end of the new promo, we also get a sample of the new voices behind two of the most popular characters from the film, Timon and Pumbaa. Voiced by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, the two friends appear in the final scene of the spot letting everyone know that they have indeed arrived.

We’re still waiting to hear from Donald Glover, John Oliver, and a few other stars to grace the promotional material for The Lion King, but this little TV spot will surely help hold fans over until that moment arrives.

This new version of The Lion King looks as real as it possibly could, but it was all created digitally from the ground up. Director Jon Favreau’s goal from the beginning was to make this film have the feel of a live-action adventure, even though it was made with computers.

“We’re really giving them the time to do it right,” Favreau said of his effects team. “That was relatively early footage, rushed for that event because we wanted to get it out. But I’m here working with them. It’s a lot of the same people I worked with on Jungle Book. There was probably a big learning curve for me on that one. Now I’m up to speed and I’m used to working with all of them, and I know what the tech could do and there’s all new tech. A lot of the consumer facing VR stuff that’s out there that wasn’t out there back around the time of Jungle Book.”

Disney’s The Lion King hits theaters on July 19th.