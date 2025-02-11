Disney+ Alters Content Warnings on Dumbo, Peter Pan, and More Classic Films

The Walt Disney Company is altering the content advisories that automatically play before some of its older movies on Disney+ as part of wider changes to the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts. Axios reports that Disney is “updating the language” of the 12-second content advisories that play before select titles on its streaming services, shortening the disclaimers and relocating them to the “details” tab below affected titles like Fantasia (1940), Dumbo (1941), Peter Pan (1953), Lady and the Tramp (1955), and The Aristocats (1970).

Since its launch in 2019, Disney+ notified subscribers that movies like Dumbo and Peter Pan are “presented as originally created” and “may contain outdated cultural depictions,” but the messaging was updated in 2020 with a lengthier notice that encouraged users to visit the Disney+ Advisory Page on Disney’s Stories Matter website.

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,” the autoplay content advisory read. “These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.” The disclaimer added that Disney is “committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe.”

The shortened advisory in the details tab (pictured below) will now read, “This program is presented as originally created and may contain stereotypes or negative depictions.”

Disney’s Stories Matter website launched in 2020 automatically redirects to a Belong/Inclusion page stating, “At Disney, creating a welcoming and respectful environment for our employees and guests is core to our company culture and our business. We create entertainment that appeals to a global audience, and having a workforce that reflects the consumers we serve helps drive our business.”

When Disney first updated its content warnings in 2020, the company issued advisories that Shun Gon, a Siamese cat who appears in The Aristocats, is “depicted as a racist caricature of East Asian peoples with exaggerated stereotypical traits such as slanted eyes and buck teeth.” In Dumbo, the site warned, “The crows and musical number pay homage to racist minstrel shows, where white performers with blackened faces and tattered clothing imitated and ridiculed enslaved Africans on Southern plantations.”

In another example, Disney warned that Peter Pan, which contains a controversial song with stereotypes, depicts Indigenous people who are seen “speaking in an unintelligible language and repeatedly refers to them as ‘redskins,’ an offensive term. Peter and the Lost Boys engage in dancing, wearing headdresses and other exaggerated tropes, a form of mockery and appropriation of Native peoples’ culture and imagery.”

According to Axios, Disney’s chief human resources officer Sonia Coleman announced the changes in a memo stating that the former “Diversity & Inclusion” performance factor will be changed to “Talent Strategy” and its “Reimagine Tomorrow initiative” replaced with an alternative internal website. Read it below: