Fan-Favorite Encanto Character Finally Greeting Guests at Disneyland

Disney’s Encanto has been absolutely dominating every facet of popular culture over the last several months. The hit musical film has been the biggest streaming movie since Christmas, with Disney+ reporting over 180 million rewatches, and its soundtrack continues to break records on the Billboard charts. Encanto is perhaps the hottest entertainment product in the world right now, and Disney has finally started adding its characters to guest experiences at its biggest parks.

According to photos posted by WDW News Today, Mirabel Madrigal has finally appeared in Disneyland for character meet-and-greets. Mirabel, the lead character of Encanto, previously appeared at Disney’s California Adventure, only during the Festival of the Holidays.

https://twitter.com/dlnt/status/1503877504637022208?s=20&t=j4hWREC6SBqQYH930RXnRA

There is now an area set up in Disneyland where guests can find Mirabel throughout the day. She’s located in the Frontierland section of Disneyland near the Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante. Her greeting area is in the same courtyard as Miguel from Coco.

Disney is clearly all-in on Encanto moving forward, as CEO Bob Chapek has continued to refer to it as the company’s “next franchise.” This Friday, Disney+ is adding a sing-along version of the film to its lineup. That sing-along is part of an effort by Disney to add new editions of several of its popular musicals to its streaming service, with Frozen, Frozen 2, and Beauty and the Beast getting the same treatment later this year.

Encanto tells the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone in her family is given a special “gift” when they’re young, but Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy. The film is directed by Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped come up with the story for Encanto and wrote new music for the film.

Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama, Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers.

