Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Takes Over the Super Bowl in New Teaser

The Kansas City Chief and the Philadelphia Eagles are battling it out for NFL supremacy in this year’s Super Bowl, and you can’t have that epic of a showdown without everyone’s favorite blue alien Stitch. Luckily Disney wasn’t about to leave him on the sidelines and delivered a delightful new teaser for their highly anticipated Lilo & Stitch live-action movie. In keeping with the marketing for the original Lilo & Stitch, the new Lilo & Stitch dropped its “Big Game” spot by pretending that Stitch himself had highjacked the broadcast from the team working the game. Check it out for yourself below!

The trailers for Lilo & Stitch have really leaned into showcasing Stitch’s hilarious shenanigans, and from the footage, it really seems as if the team has been able to faithfully recreate the adorable alien troublemaker in three dimensions. There was some worry after the initial announcement that Disney would be able to make that happen, and thankfully it seems those fears have now been eased.

It helps that franchise co-creator Chris Sanders is reprising the role of Stitch, and he is joined by Maia Kealoha (Lilo), Sydney Agudong (Nani), Kaipo Dudoit (David), Courtney B. Vance (Cobra Bubbles), Billy Magnussen (Agent Pleakley, and Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Jumba. Tia Carrere will also return as Mrs. Kekoa.

The latest Disney live-action adaptation is one with huge potential as a franchise, so if it does well at the box office, you can bet we’ll see more. Stitch has become one of Disney’s most popular characters since the original movie’s release, carrying over to toys, collectibles, apparel, backpacks, and everything else you can think of.

He’s also become a frequent favorite in the realm of video games and tabletop games, as he’s heavily featured in games like Disney Lorcana, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Disney Speedstorm, and more. Then there’s the realm of television, where he was part of the successful Lilo & Stitch animated series, so if the live-action film becomes a hit, Disney will likely look to feature him in various other ways until a sequel can hit the big screen. You can find the official description below.

“A live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch” is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. “Lilo & Stitch” is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers.”

Lilo & Stitch is hitting theaters on May 23rd, 2025.

Are you excited for Lilo & Stitch? Let us know in the comments, and you can also talk all things Disney with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!