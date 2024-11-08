Disney Reveals New Look at Live-Action Lilo & Stitch

Disney’s live-action adaptations are continuing with more fan favorites making the jump, and one of the more anticipated projects is the upcoming Lilo & Stitch. Disney revealed the first look at the CGI Stitch at this year’s D23, but today at D23 Brazil Disney has revealed a new up-close look at the beloved blue alien, which you can see in the image below.

Stitch is just hanging out in Lilo’s room in the photo with a lei around his neck, and he looks adorable. You can get a much clearer look at his fur and the different blues throughout, and he’s pretty faithfully adapted from the original animated film. Fans will also notice a bevy of items on the walls and in the bed, though Stitch is unquestionably the star of the show.

Stitch fans will also be happy to know that franchise co-creator Chris Sanders is returning to voice the character and will be joined by Maia Kealoha (Lilo), Sydney Agudong (Nani), Kaipo Dudoit (David), Courtney B. Vance (Cobra Bubbles), Billy Magnussen (Agent Pleakley, and Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Jumba. Tia Carrere will also return, but this time she will play the role of Mrs. Kekoa.

In a previous interview with Gamesradar, Magnussen teased the film and revealed that the original animated movie is one of his favorite moves, but doesn’t think you can compare pieces of art to one another. As for the project, Magnussen couldn’t be more honored to have been a part of it.

“I don’t think you can compare pieces of art to each other,” Magnussen said. “I adored working with everyone in this. Rideback was the producing house making this film, and I did Aladdin with them. Again, it’s a story about connection, and a kid trying to find a friend, and all you can do is approach a project like that with love. I am so grateful and honored to be a part of that project.”

The live-action Lilo & Stitch is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, and Sanders previously spoke to Vulture about their initial conversation that led to him returning to the role.

“I would say that I had a lovely conversation with director Dean Fleischer Camp very early, before they began shooting,” Sanders said. “He gave me a call and asked if I wanted to return as the voice. I had yet to meet him in person, but we spoke until the battery on my phone gave out. He seemed to have a great enthusiasm for the project and seemed like a thoughtful guy. I only knew him from his film Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. Had I not been deeply embroiled in The Wild Robot, I may have tried to fly out there and visit the set or something. But this was their baby.”

The live-action Lilo & Stitch is expected to be released in theaters on May 23rd, 2025.

