Disney’s 'Mulan' Celebrates 20 Years With Gorgeous Dooney & Bourke Bags

Disney's animated classic Mulan turned 20 this month, and its moving on from the dipping sauce scandals of its teenage years to focus on more mature endeavors - like a live-action film and some absolutely gorgeous bags from Dooney & Bourke.

Dooney & Bourke are well known for the high-end bags that their partnership with Disney has produced, and the 20th anniversary Mulan collection is no exception. At the moment, you can order the Mulan crossbody bag for $228 and the Mulan tote for $268. Both bags are currently on backorder, but you can still reserve them with shipping slated for "on or around" July 17th. The official list of features for both bags are available below.

Dooney & Bourke Mulan Tote:

• Printed art on coated cotton

• Sides features full-size Mulan and Mushu illustrations

• Crick-ee illustration on bottom

• Stitched leather finishings

• Magnetic snap closure

• Interior zippered pocket with leather pull

• Three interior slip pockets, including phone pocket

• Interior key strap with toggle clasp

• Leather carry straps with metal eyelets

• Golden hardware

• Metal feet

• Fully lined

• ''Dooney & Bourke'' embossed metal label on front

• ''Dooney & Bourke Since 1975'' embossed leather label inside

• Embossed Mulan 20th Anniversary leather tag

• Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of Disney's Mulan, first released June 5, 1998

Dooney & Bourke Mulan Crossbody Bag:

• Printed art on coated cotton

• Design includes Mulan and Mushu illustrations*

• Stitched leather finishings

• Flap closure with magnetic snap

• Exterior slip pocket

• Two interior zip compartments with leather pulls

• Interior zip pocket

• Interior slip pocket

• Interior key hook

• Accordion center section

• Golden hardware

• Adjustable leather crossbody strap with buckles

• Lined

• ''Dooney & Bourke Since 1975'' embossed leather label inside

• ''Dooney & Bourke'' embossed metal label on front

• Embossed Mulan 20th Anniversary leather tag

• Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of Disney's Mulan, first released June 5, 1998

On a related note, Disney has partnered with iconic shoe brand TOMS to produce a capsule collection of styles for women and girls that are inspired by classic Disney Princesses. In fact, TOMS dug into the Walt Disney Archives and emerged with some original character sketches from female artists and animators to serve as the foundation of the designs. As you will see, that was a brilliant choice that resulted in some delightful Disney-themed footwear - and the very first installment is none other than Cinderella!

The Cinderella collection for adults includes their classic Alpargata design, a deconstructed Alpargata, and sneakers that feature original sketches of Cinderella, the glass slipper, and Gus and Jaq. The kids collection includes the same prints in Luca slip-ons and Lenny sneakers. You can shop the entire collection right here, with prices that range from $64.95 to $74.95 for the adult sizes and $48.95 to $58.95 for kids sizes.

