Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ Gets a New Wave of Funko Pop Figures

The “live action” or, more accurately, the “virtual production” version of Disney‘s The Lion King from director Jon Favreau is opening in theaters on July 19th, but Funko is still working their way through the 1994 animated classic.

Indeed, a new wave of Disney’s The Lion King Funko Pops has been unveiled and they are already up for pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. The new lineup includes Mufasa, Simba, Nala, Zazu, Timon, and Pumbaa. The official description of the wave reads:

“If we learned anything from Disney’s 1994 animated epic musical, it’s that hakuna matata ain’t no passing craze and neither are the loveable characters The Lion King introduced to the world. Bring home a piece of the Pride Lands of Africa, and Disney, with Pop! Mufasa, Simba, Nala and Zazu. Meanwhile, Pop! Timon and Pumbaa are ready for a luau with a grass skirt, apple and lei.”

As for the new film, Jon Favreau directs The Lion King after successfully helming 2016’s smash-hit adaptation, The Jungle Book. Like his first live-action Disney film, Favreau’s Lion King will use CGI to bring an entirely animal cast to life in a realistic-looking format.

Donald Glover stars in the film as Simba, the orphaned lion cub who returns to Pride Rock to take his place as king. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will play Simba’s love interest, Nala, while Chiwetel Ejiofor will play the villainous scar. Seth Rogen and Billy Eicher are voicing Simba’s beloved companions Pumbaa and Timon.

Also lending their voices to The Lion King are Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Eric Andre, Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCray, and Shahadi Wright Joseph. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

Check out Disney’s official synopsis for The Lion King below:

“From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau‘s all-new The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.”

