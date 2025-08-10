One of the Best Sci-fi Movies of the 2000s Is Finally Streaming Again

After a lengthy hiatus from streaming platforms, you can now finally watch one of the most critically acclaimed and celebrated science fiction movies of the 2000s on Hulu. The 2000s was a fantastic decade for sci-fi cinema, with the likes of 2008’s The Day the Earth Stood Still, 2009’s Moon, 2007’s Sunshine, 2006’s Children of Men, and many more bringing original and exhilarating sci-fi stories to life. Another has just become available to stream online once again – so you can finally catch 2009’s District 9 on Hulu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, District 9 had its world premiere at 2009’s San Diego Comic-Con before receiving a theatrical release in the United States on August 14, 2009. The iconic sci-fi flick has been available on streaming platforms before, but it finally hit Hulu on August 1, 2025, almost 16 years after its original release. District 9 was Neill Blomkamp’s feature directorial debut, setting him up as a celebrated sci-fi writer and director, leading to the development of 2013’s Elysium, 2015’s Chappie (sometimes referred to as an unofficial trilogy alongside District 9), 2021’s Demonic, and 2023’s Gran Turismo.

Play video

District 9 takes the form of a found footage movie including fictional interviews, news footage, and video surveillance footage. The movie stars Sharlto Copley as Multinational United (MNU) Department of Alien Affairs bureaucrat Wikus van de Merwe, who is tasked with leading the relocation of an alien community – known as “Prawns” – from their Johannesburg slum, District 9, to a site outside the city, 20 years after their spaceship first appeared above the Earth. After entering District 9, Van de Merwe accidentally finds himself infected with an alien fluid which begins to transform him into a Prawn.

As Copley first professional feature acting role and Blomkamp’s first directed feature film, District 9 was a monumental surprise for the frequent collaborators. On a small budget of $30 million, District 9 earned $210.8 million at the global box office, and received high praise for its imaginative storyline, social commentary, and strong visual effects. District 9 earned a number of accolades, including four Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay – adapted from Blomkamp’s 2006 short film, Alive in Joburg, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

In the 16 years since its original release, District 9 has been lauded as one of the best sci-fi movies not only of the 2000s, but of all time. The movie preaches a relevant and powerful message of togetherness, acceptance, and anti-racism, which gives it an important place in cinema history. There has been speculation that Blomkamp will develop a sequel to District 9 over the years, and the director has teased the writing of drafts for District 10. District 9 returning to streaming could hint at a sequel on the horizon, however, which is very exciting indeed.

Will you be watching District 9 now it’s available on streaming? Let us know in the comments!