One of the Best Thrillers of the 2000s Is Streaming Totally Free

Streaming costs are reaching deeper into consumers’ pockets, but that doesn’t mean movie and TV fans have to miss out on popular titles. Lower-cost and free streaming alternatives are proving to be great options for those hoping to save a few bucks, and they boast impressive streaming libraries with no shortage of titles to pick from. Among the titles currently streaming for free is one of the best thrillers from the 2000s, and it should be at the top of your watchlist!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie in question is Disturbia, which is currently streaming for free on Hoopla. The free digital media service for library cardholders provides access to movies, music, ebooks, and more, including the hit 2007 thriller. A modern take of Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window, Disturbia stars Shia LaBeouf as Kale Brecht, a troubled high schooler who is placed on house arrest for assaulting his teacher. Stuck at home during the summer, he spies on his neighbors to pass time and soon comes to believe that his neighbor is a serial killer. Directed by D. J. Caruso and written by Christopher Landon and Carl Ellsworth, the movie also stars David Morse, Sarah Roemer, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Disturbia is available to stream on Hoopla now for free with a library card.

Play video

Why You Should Watch Disturbia

Disturbia is a tense and engaging film that will have you hooked from beginning to end. Led by LaBeouf, who was distancing himself from his Disney days as Louis Stevens in Even Stevens and transitioning into more mature roles, the movie released in theaters on April 13, 2007 to great success. Disturbia was produced on a $20 million budget and grossed more than $118 million at the global box office. The movie was also generally well-received by critics and audiences, earning a 69% critics’ score and 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

There are a lot of reasons why Disturbia is great and why it should be on your watchlist. The premise alone is engaging and helps the movie slowly build tension, making the scares that much more jarring and making it difficult to peel your eyes away. Disturbia also manages to provide a modern twist on an older story that more easily resonates with younger, tech-savy audiences while also offering a new and compelling variation on voyeurism in film. The film further helped LaBeouf distance himself from his earlier roles at Disney, the actor’s portrayal of Kale both helping to set the tone of the movie and provide an emotional depth to what could have been just any other thriller.

Other Thriller Movies Now On Hoopla

After watching Disturbia, fans can watch one of the many other thrillers currently streaming on Hoopla. All of the below titles are available to stream for free with a library card.

Arrival

Gone in the Night

The Contender

The Boy Who Vanished

In the Land of Saints and Sinners

Serenity

Serpico

Subservience

The Manchurian Candidate

Last Seen Alive

The Other Man

The Ghost Writer

The Long Goodbye

Sherlock Holmes And The Deadly Necklace

The Cold Light of Day