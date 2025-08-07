One of the Best Thrillers You’ve Never Seen is Hiding On Streaming

There has been a recent trend among actors to take on the director’s chair over the past decade. With Jordan Peele creating a new horror classic like Get Out or Greta Gerwig becoming one of the most popular female voices in Hollywood with films like Little Women and Barbie, actors have proven that they have the chops to deliver a strong, resonating film.

One of the most underrated films of the past decade, directed by an actor, is Joel Edgerton’s The Gift. Although he is known mostly for his work on Star Wars, his directorial debut shows that he can excel in multiple genres. The Gift is a haunting portrait of a sociopath with one of the darkest endings of the century. From its slowly built tension to horrifying performances from Jason Bateman and Joel Edgerton, the film is bound to make a lasting impact on the viewer when the credits roll.

The Gift Stays With You, Unlike Any Other Film

Despite its simple premise, the film accomplishes a lot that will stick with the audience. Blending horror with domestic drama makes for many tense sequences. Swaying away from the fantastical, the film places the audience into the dread of the characters. From dream sequences to live events of horror, Edgerton attempts to evoke the same sense of horror that the characters are feeling toward the audience. Doing so not only brings sympathy but makes for a more visceral experience.

Edgerton’s direction is extremely strong throughout the film. He has a clear vision of the story he wants to tell through his tight, but sometimes drawn-out, structure of his storytelling. The film is slower-paced compared to most thrillers, but this decision allows for the viewer to seep into the story at a satisfying rate. His visual style matches the tone of the movie, with a lack of harsh lighting and use of darker colors to convey the darker tone of the film. The film may not be trying anything new with its composition, but the film is still skillfully shot nonetheless.

The Gift delves a lot into the human condition, discussing whether change is possible with humanity. Jason Bateman’s character plays a major role in discussing this theme, with most of the film attempting to discover if he has changed since his “high school bullying” roots. Joel Edgerton plays an excellent antagonist to Bateman, with his character forming due to the corruption that Bateman inflicted on him, making him think the heinous acts he does through the film are acceptable. Where the characters end up in the film’s final moments is stomach-turning, with an ambiguous, revenge ending that makes a profound impact.

Jason Bateman and Joel Edgerton Give Oscar-Worthy Performances

The performances in The Gift are Oscar-worthy, blending a multitude of genres in ways many films are unable to accomplish. Jason Bateman is known for being the snarky, sarcastic comedy guy, but his role in The Gift sees a whole different side to him. Although some of his natural sarcasm carries over, he portrays a terrifyingly authentic version of an egotistical man, adding subtleties and microaggressions to his character to make his flawed character well-realized. Even though his character isn’t very likable, Bateman’s talent makes it hard to look away.

Edgerton is not only excellent in the director’s chair, but his performance is equally strong. Being far different from his Star Wars roots, He plays an introverted sociopath extremely well, with his tone and diction allowing for many off-putting and cringe sequences that work perfectly for the film he is trying to make. His character, Gordo, is a product of his environment, with the world constantly telling him how he should be and how strange he is, and Edgerton embraces it to become one of the most terrifying antagonists in a modern-day thriller. His grounded approach to the character makes for a more horrifying performance, as the audience can believe that what he does could happen in real life, which leaves the audience with a lot to be scared about once the film ends.

Rebecca Hall is a talented actress, but the film does little to express her range. Hall character, Robyn, acts as the person for the audience to latch on to, as she has very few flaws, yet experiences the horror anyway. She also acts as a device for Bateman and Edgerton, with both characters attempting to get her on their side through verbal abuse against each other. Robyn’s lack of depth would usually be a weak link, but her character served the movie exactly as it should have.

The Gift may not have been the big box-office hit like Gone Girl, but it still stands out as one of the best thrillers to come out in recent years. With its extremely dark tone and unforgettable performances from Edgerton and Bateman, the film makes a big impact despite its indie budget.

The Gift is available to stream on Hulu.