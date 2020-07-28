Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch Visited a Comic Store During Production

✖

During the midst of production on Doctor Strange, Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch did the unthinkable, but coolest thing, visiting a comic book store while in costume. News of this visit was highly publicized at the time but now a new angle of the entire visit has been released. Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson released a video this week of the entire encounter at JHU Comic Books in Manhattan, featuring awe-struck patrons that can't believe the actor is standing in front of them in the flesh (and the cape). Watch the full thing unfold in the player below as Cumberbatch keeps in character and takes a photo with the clerk.

You can also see the photos taken of Cumberbatch with the staff and with one of the comics that inspired the film as well!

Cumberbatch will return to the role of Doctor Strange once again for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 solo film with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Derrickson however will not be back in the director's chair, stepping away after he and Marvel had some creative differences. In the wake of his departure, Marvel Studios has tapped three time Spider-Man director Sam Raimi to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and helm the next chapter in the story of the Sorcerer Supreme.

“I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi said in an interview earlier this year. “He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.”

To his credit, Derrickson himself had nothing but high praise for Raimi when it was revealed that he would be replacing him as the director of the sequel, writing on Twitter earlier this year: "I’ve worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I’ve known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend. What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to arrive on March 25, 2022.

