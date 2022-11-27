James Gunn Reveals Whether He Has Any Control Over DC's Comics

James Gunn and Peter Safran have found themselves atop DC Studios, serving as co-chairmen of the new entity created by Warner Bros. Discovery to oversee the production of all DC-related films and television shows. Under the purview of DC Studios, movies and series live-action and animated will combine to form an interconnected universe now called the DC Universe. As Gunn himself confirmed on Twitter Sunday, video games will also be included in the franchise. The publishing side of things, however, will remain its own thing, meaning comics and graphic novels will reside in their own continuity outside of the DC Universe.

"Very open communication," Gunn tweeted of the chatter between his outfit and the comics arm of DC. As everyone knows I'm a huge comic book fan & I hope everything we do will lead to more people reading @DCComics (& vice versa). But Peter & I are not in charge of the comics – just all filmed DC entertainment."

When is the new DC Studios slate being unveiled?

Earlier this month, Gunn also confirmed that he and Safran hope to reveal the first DCU slate at some point within the next two months, showing fans the first batch of films and television shows that will help beef up the budding film franchise. It's unclear if the first reveal will confirm which existing movies and television shows are also considered part of the new continuity of the universe.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement first announcing their appointment. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

