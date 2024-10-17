Smile 2 is the sequel to the successful breakout horror film Smile (2022), and by all indications from the first wave of reviews, the franchise is only getting better. Given how fast Paramount decided to put the first film in theaters (instead of streaming) and greenlight a sequel, there’s no reason to think (save for box office disaster) that the Smile franchise is ending with the sequel.

So is there anything extra waiting at the end of Smile 2 that viewers need to stick around for – something that could reveal the next chapter in the series?

Does Smile 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene?

No, the only setup done for the future of the Smile franchise (Smile 3? Smiles?) is done in the final scenes of Smile 2. The end credits are just credits, so no need to wait around or put off bathroom stops hoping for one last good jump scare.

The good news is that Smile 2 will apparently have plenty of great scares before the end credits roll, so most viewers may not feel need for any additional post-credits content. In his 4 out of 5-star review of Smile 2, ComicBook critic Evan Valentine calls the sequel “One of the Best Horror Films of 2024”:

“Smile 2 takes what made the first movie work and improves upon it in quite a few ways. If you enjoyed the first Smile, Smile 2 is definitely worth catching and here’s to hoping that creator Parker Finn has far more stories to tell in this developing horror universe. Truly, the sky might be the limit for this unsettling horror franchise.”

Smile 2 Story Explained

About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins to experience increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and pressures of fame, she must face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.



Smile Creator on Future Sequel Plans

Frachise writer/director Parker Finn has already teased that, based on how Smile 2 ends, he already has ideas for what’s next:

“I think there are so many different, interesting directions the world of Smile can take, different roads it can go down,” Finn recently told GamesRadar. “Right now I’m very excited to see how audiences respond to Smile 2 and if we are lucky with how audiences can connect with and embrace the film, I think the sky’s the limit.”

When speaking with ComicBook after the first film’s release, Finn added that “I never want to overtly just repeat myself or do the same thing I just did, but I think that there could be a really exciting way for there to be more in the world of Smile, but something very unexpected and surprising for an audience with a lot of tricks up its sleeves,”

Smile 2 hits theaters on October 18th.