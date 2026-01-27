Preorder the New Lord of the Rings LEGO Sauron Helmet Now—And It’s Pretty Affordable!

A new The Lord of the Rings LEGO set has been announced, a fantastic piece of news for builders and lovers of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy world. LEGO has been releasing new LOTR sets for years now, but most of them have been stuck at a higher price point until now. The new LEGO Icons The Lord of The Rings: Sauron’s Helmet set is only $69.99, a very accessible price tag for builders hoping to add an impressive LEGO centerpiece to their collection. It’s also important to note that this set completely encapsulates the evil aura that Sauron emanates. The helmet has black glossy eyes that create a soulless look, and while the whole set is grey, its filled with sharp edges and long, thin pieces, adding to the ancient evil feeling of the leader of Mordor. Plus, the set even includes a Sauron mini-figure, complete with the One Ring wrapped around his little LEGO hand.

At 538 pieces, the set is completely doable for new builders while still being a strong addition to any The Lord of the Rings collection. It stands at 13 inches tall, with a width and depth of 5 inches. Avid collectors can find the new set up for pre-order here at LEGO.com or here at Amazon, where it’ll be available and shipped on March 1st.

More The Lord of the Rings LEGO Sets Available Now

If your favorite thing about The Lord of the Rings is the amazing, fantastical environments, and if you have some extra cash sitting around, then you’re in luck. Some of the best LoTR sets are still available on Amazon and the LEGO store. The most expensive and the most expansive of the bunch is the The Lord of The Rings: Rivendell set, a 6167 piece set that brings to life a brick version of the Elven settlement Rivendell. Not only does the set do a great job with the beautiful fantasy environment, it also includes 15 mini-figures, including Frodo, Bilbo, Arwen, and Aragorn. However, at $499.99, this set is the most expensive of all the LoTR sets available, so make sure it won’t be breaking the bank. You can find it on Amazon right here.

If the colorful Rivendell is too uplifting for you, you can also find the The Lord of the Rings: Barad-dur set available on backorder at the LEGO store or available for purchase on Amazon. This one is only $459.99, making it cheaper than the Rivendell set. It’s made up of 5471 pieces and includes 10 mini-figures, including Sauron, Mouth of Sauron, an Orc, Frodo, Sam, and Gollum and Gothmog. The Dark Tower also stands impressively tall at 33 inches, with a width of 18 inches and a depth of 12, making it imposingly massive. The eye at the top of the tower is even illuminated with a special brick, making it impressively bright and a great centerpiece or the whole thing.

The Lord of the Rings continues to be one of the most beloved fantasy franchises of all time, so it only makes sense that LEGO has continued to shower it with love and new sets. With the new The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum set to premiere in 2027, it seems a new breath of life has been breathed into the franchise, and more movies are probably coming in the future. There’s even speculation that fan favorite Elijah Wood will appear again as Frodo Baggins, awesome news for fans (but, notably, a bit of the Marvel formula is being used here). However, Viggo Mortensen’s Aragorn is probably going to be recast in a move meant to make a the prequel appearance of the character more believable. We’ll see if this is a good move for the movie in the long run. Others have already expressed fear that the movie will run into the same issues that Disney’s Solo did with Alden Ehrenreich as the fan-favorite character Han Solo.

While these decisions are still being made, I for one am excited to see the franchise continue. Let’s just hope it continues in a way that is strong for the narrative as a whole, and not just for the money-making goals of Amazon Studios.



