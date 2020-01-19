Dolittle Ending Leaves Moviegoers in Shock

Robert Downey Jr.’s first post-Avengers: Endgame outing, Dolittle, hit theaters this weekend and to say it’s been an interesting departure from his time as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Tony Stark would be an understatement. The film hasn’t had the best critical reception with its Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score sitting at 17 percent and is expected to be a box office bomb given the size of the budget for the film, which relies on extensive CGI to bring to life the various animals in Dolittle‘s world. The film has fared a bit better with fans than one might expect – it’s currently sitting at a 75 percent Audience Score – but there is one thing that has fans completely stunned: the film’s truly bizarre ending.

Before we get too far into things, there are major spoilers for Dolittle beyond this point. Stop reading here unless you really want to know.

To understand the ending of Dolittle, you have to understand how the movie gets there. The brief version is that Dolittle (Downey) is a bigger fan of animals than people and can talk to them, which is useful especially since he is opposed to harming them. However, the Queen of England (Jessie Buckley) has been poisoned and can only be saved by the antidote from the fruit of the magical Eden tree. Dolittle and company – mostly talking animals and a boy who also loves animals (Harry Collett) head out in search of this tree on a secret island. The bad guys follow. When they eventually get to the island, the bad guys, led by Dr Blair Mudfly (Michael Sheen) end up battling with a dragon who is guarding the tree. That doesn’t go well for them, but in the aftermath Dolittle approaches and ends up bonding with the guard dragon and discovers that the poor guy is sick.

This is where the ending gets really weird and has fans freaking out. The issue making the dragon sick? Bowel blockage, which prompts Dolittle to put his hand up the dragon’s backside and start pulling out a bunch of things you probably wouldn’t expect to find in a dragon butt – including bagpipes. Eventually, the dragon passes gas and is cured. The dragon is so happy, he thanks Dolittle by letting him take a piece of the Eden tree’s fruit. The day and the queen is saved in the weirdest way possible.

And fans cannot get over that fact. They’ve taken to social media to try to find some sort of understanding bout the truly strange end to the film and who can blame them? Dragon bowel blockage isn’t exactly something that anyone really expected. After all, ComicBook.com’s own Charlie Ridgely described the film as “sometimes completely unhinged” in his review.

“Dolittle is a bizarre movie and it is sometimes completely unhinged,” he wrote. “It may not seem like it from the trailers, but this thing is all the way out there.”

You can read the full review here and read on for fan reaction to Dolittle‘s bizarre ending below.

Dolittle is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Peak of cinema

The peak of cinema has been reached in #Dolittle where Ralph Fiennes, voicing a CGI tiger named Barry, gets kicked in the crotch, yelps with all he’s got and says “Ooo my Barry’s berries!”



And all that’s before Robert Downey Jr. pulls bagpipes out of a dragon’s rectum. — Wil Loper (@TheCantaLoper) January 19, 2020

Dragon farts

***SPOILERS FOR DOLITTLE***



You know the part in the trailer where it looks like there’s a bunch of wind blowing in his face? That’s a dragon fart. — Henry Feil (@henry_feil98) January 19, 2020

Nothing can prepare you

Nothing in Dolittle (or life) prepares you for a multi-minute sequence of Robert Downey Jr deciding, without much rhyme or reason, to have his animal companions turn a dragon on her back while he digs corpses from her asshole as she grunts and rips a massive fart. — 🎄Wess🏳️‍🌈 (@GeekyManatee) January 19, 2020

Seriously nothing

I had been warned over and over again before I went to see Dolittle, but nothing, and I mean NOTHING, could have prepared me for the visceral experience of having to watch Robert Downey Jr. pull a set of bagpipes out of a dragon’s ass — Austin Olivia Kendrick (@aussie_olivia) January 19, 2020

It felt like 5 hours…

Over the course of maybe 90 seconds that feels like five hours, Dolittle extracts the bones and armor of several Spanish soldiers, just ripping corpses from the dragon’s anus before finally arriving at the source of the blockage, a set of bagpipes. — Jacob Chapman (@itsbonedaddy) January 19, 2020

Bagpipes, people!

One of the biggest plot points of the new Dolittle movie involves RDJ performing a colonoscopy on a dragon to remove a set of bagpipes…that’s all you need to know — AK (@AlexKrnacik) January 19, 2020

We wish we were kidding

I’m not one to give out spoilers, but feel like I need to make an exception this one time:

The climax of the new #Dolittle reboot features a 5 minute scene where the doctor sticks his hand inside a constipated dragon’s asshole to remove a set of bagpipes. I wish I was kidding. — Faronheit (@faronheit) January 19, 2020

Die terrified

I thought I had seen everything in my life, but then Dr. Dolittle gave a dragon a rectal exam. Now I can die terrified#Dolittle #DolittleMovie — Double U (@TheWaynemaker) January 18, 2020

Dragon enema

The dragon enema goes on for so long.#Dolittle — Dylan Elliott 📽️😺 (@FritSlang) January 18, 2020

Well, it’s not Cats