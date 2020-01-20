Dolittle Takes One of the Weirdest and Most Shocking Turns in Recent Memory

Beloved actor and producer Robert Downey Jr. exited the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a high note this past year, as the iconic Tony Stark snapped his fingers and sacrificed himself to save the entire universe in Avengers: Endgame. Downey’s popularity was truly at the top of the world following his last Marvel outing, and he chose to follow up one of the biggest roles in movie history with a venture into more family friendly fare, a new take on the classic tale of Dr. Dolittle. As you’ve probably seen already, Dolittle hasn’t exactly performed as Downey and Universal would’ve hoped.

Dolittle opened to just over $30 million this weekend, which doesn’t sound too bad on the surface for a January family adventure film. But when you factor in the movie’s $170 million+ budget, things start to look grim. Not to mention the fact that it’s being pummeled by critics. The Rotten Tomatoes score for Dolittle currently sits at an abysmal 19%. Not much is working in Dolittle‘s favor, but if the Downey vehicle does have one thing going for it, it’s the completely unhinged climax at the end of the movie. Dolittle takes a shocking turn in its finale that no one could have expected, and it has to be one of the weirdest things we’ve seen in some time.

One of the Dolittle trailers teases a scene with a dragon guarding some sort of treasure, which appears to set up an exciting climax to the adventure. However, Dolittle isn’t a violent person and shows throughout the movie he has nothing but love for animals, so a fight with a dragon isn’t on the cards for this finale. Instead, Downey’s character realizes that the dragon is in pain, and attempts an operation in order to heal it and end its suffering.

This is all well and good, teaching children watching to help others who need it, even when they may seem scary and angry on the surface. But it’s the way in which Dolittle has to help the dragon that has everyone’s attention. In order to relieve the internal pressure the dragon is facing, Dr. Dolittle walks around behind it and begins removing things from its ass.

It may sound like a joke, but this is exactly what happens in the movie. Downey reaches his arms into a dragon’s anus and just starts pulling stuff out. Skeletons and suits of armor begin to pile up next to the doctor. It’s completely bizarre. The final piece to this puzzle is a massive bagpipe that has been lodged in the dragon’s rectum. Once Dolittle removes it, the dragon lets out an enormous fart that blows the characters back, and leaves them pinching their noses.

Again, we need to reiterate, none one bit of this is a joke. This is the climactic scene of a big budget adventure movie that is now playing in theaters. For just $13, you can go today and watch Robert Downey Jr. perform an enema on a mythical creature on a 30-50 foot movie screen. Let that sink in for a second.

Dolittle is now playing in theaters everywhere. You can read ComicBook.com’s official review of the film here.