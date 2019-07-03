Donnie Yen Does the Bottle Cap Challenge Blindfolded

The bottle cap challenge is the latest trend to capture the attention of celebrities and civilians on the Internet. Even Jason Statham is doing it. Now Donnie Yen has gotten in on the action.

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star posted a video of himself attempting the challenge. The bit usually involves trying to gracefully spin the cap off of a bottle with one’s foot while performing roundhouse kick. Yen upped the difficulty by performing the task blindfolded.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He succeeded with aplomb. You can watch him perform the feat above.

Yen played Chirrut Imwe in Rogue One. Rumor has it that he’s being considered for a role in upcoming Shang-Chi movie about Marvel’s master of kung fu. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige poured some cold water on that idea, however, during an interview with ComicBook.com.

“Both good actors that would be fun to see in the MCU,” Feige said of Yen and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who was rumored for a role in The Eternals movie. “But nothing specific, or nothing to talk about.” Whether this is Feige playing coy about potential announcements coming at San Diego Comic-Con or the D23 Expo later this summer is unclear. “We’re still, as I’ve said for the better part of a year or two, we’re waiting for Endgame and Far From Home to come out before we talk about what’s next, officially,” he continued. “We’re almost there.”

Yen stars in Ip Man 4, the new film releasing in July. Ip Man chronicles the life and exploits of the real-life Ip Man, a legendary teacher of the Chinese martial arts form known as Wing Chun. He mentored many world famous martial artists, including Bruce Lee, who will once again be featured in this film, played by Kwok-Kwan Chan (who also played Lee in the Legend of Bruce Lee TV series). The plotline will bring Ip Man to America and co-stars American martial artist Scott Adkins. The sequel is highly anticipated as the Ip Man series has seen increased box office returns with each new installment ($21M the first film, $49M for the second, and $157M for the third, respectively).

What do you think of Yen’s bottle cap challenge? Ip Man 4 opens July 25th.