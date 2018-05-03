Live Action Dora the Explorer Has Been Cast

The upcoming live-action Dora the Explorer film has found its star.

Transformers: The Last Knight actress Isabela Moner has been cast in the titular role for Paramount‘s live-action feature based on the popular Nickelodeon television series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Moner’s turn as Dora will not be her first time working on a Nickelodeon-based project. She was previously the lead in the network’s 100 Things to Do Before High School and was also the voice of Kate in the 2014 animated Dora spinoff, Dora and Friends: Into the City!

“I’m honored and excited to bring Dora to life,” Moner said. “I grew up watching the show, and for me, especially as a Latina, Dora was an amazing role model — she is a strong, adventurous and fun-loving girl. I can’t wait to put on the backpack and begin her next adventure!”

Dora the Explorer will be a live-action update of the iconic Nickelodeon cartoon and is set to follow a teenage Dora as she travels the world with her cousin, Diego. The project, which was first announced in October of last year, is expected to being production in the late spring or early summer of this year at Gold Coast’s Sound Stage 9 at Village Roadshow Studios in Queensland, Australia. The film will be directed by James Bobin who also directed The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted, and Alice Through the Looking Glass. The script for the film is from Storks and Neighbors director Nick Stoller.

The original Dora the Explorer series began in 2000 on Nickelodeon where it aired for 14 years and 172 episodes. Primarily geared towards pre-school audiences, the show followed Dora on adventures to find buried treasure, allowing viewers to play games with her along the way. Hallmarks of the series were Dora’s pet monkey Boots, her magical Map and trusty Backpack. The trio were always tasked with finding the treasure before another hallmark of the series — the villainous Swiper — could steal it. Dora’s cousin Diego, who frequently joined her on her adventures, eventually got his own spinoff series.

Dora the Explorer is expected to be released on August 2, 2019. ComicBook.com will provide any updates as the come about.

