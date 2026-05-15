Gundam’s Biggest Movie is Getting a Prequel

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise has spent decades bringing various universes to life that focus on different interpretations of the classic mechs. With series like the original Gundam anime, Gundam Wing, G Gundam, and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, the series has easily earned its place as the biggest anime mech franchise around. When it comes to the movie front, there has been one entry in the mech-based stories that has skyrocketed its way to the top of the charts. In a surprise twist, while riding the Gundam anniversary celebration, Freedom isn’t through with its theatrical run thanks to a major new announcement.

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During the recent Gundam Conference 2026 Spring livestream, the mech franchise confirmed that Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom Zero will come to theaters. The official Gundam website, Gundam.info, released an official statement reading, “The theatrical release of “Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM ZERO” has been confirmed, and a teaser trailer has been revealed alongside the announcement. This work is a prequel to the movie “Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM”, which was released on Friday, January 26, 2024. The scenario was written by series composers Chiaki Morosawa and Shigeru Morita, along with director Mitsuo Fukuda, during the planning stages of “SEED FREEDOM”. Please stay tuned for further updates.” You can check out the first trailer for this prequel film below.

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The Seed Has Been Planted

Bandai Namco

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom might not come close to being one of the biggest anime films of all time, but it certainly earned its place as the most profitable film of the franchise. Following its theatrical run in Japan and worldwide, the anime film ended with over $36 million USD when all was said and done. Surprisingly, the movie came decades after the original anime television series and its sequel, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny. Story details for the upcoming prequel remain a mystery, but it is planned to take place in the time between the anime series and the successful movie. Ironically enough, Freedom Zero had always been planned but was originally meant to be an OVA meant only for the small screen. Thanks to the success of the film, plans changed, and the mech series will return to the silver screen.

This latest livestream is a part of the build-up to Gundam’s fiftieth anniversary, and it seems that the upcoming prequel is far from the only thing that the mech series has in store. On top of confirming that Gundam Wing had a new anime project in the works, the mech franchise also confirmed that it was working on a remaster of the original series. While none of these projects have release dates as of yet, it would make sense that they would take place in the build-up to the fiftieth anniversary.

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