Dora and the Lost City of Gold: First Look at Swiper Surfaces

Awww maaan! That’s right, the live-action look for Swiper has surfaced online and…it sure is something! Voiced by Benicio del Toro, we have yet to get our first look at the classic cartoon villain in a now-viral image that appears to have been taken at a test or advanced screening of some sort. Looking as good as a live-action fox can look, Swiper comes with his iconic blue mask and gloves and he stands at attention, saluting someone off-screen. The way this looks, it appears the baddie may end up reporting to someone within the events of the live-action film.

The movie seems to be including the majority of the sprawling cast from Dora the Explorer, including Dora (Isabela Moner), her sidekick Boots, her cousin Diego, and both of her exploring parents. Swiper’s leaked look can be seen in the tweet below.

Here is a first look at CGI Swiper (voice of Benicio Del Toro) in Dora and the Lost City Of Gold, in theaters August 9th. #DoraMovie pic.twitter.com/XBQdFm4cPi — Alessio pasquali (@Warmustbeend123) June 21, 2019

The synopsis for the new live-action film can be found below.

“Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.”

Dora and the Lost City of Gold bows August 9th.