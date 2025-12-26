Dreamworks Resurrects One of The Greatest Animated Villains For The Holidays

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is routinely thought of as one of the best films of the Shrek franchise, with the 2022 film following the titular character as he struggles with his own mortality. While the animated movie had its fair share of strengths, one big reason that it resonated with animation fans was its main antagonist, The Wolf. Portrayed as the Grim Reaper of this universe, the stealthy canine was brought to life by actor Wagner Moura and presented the hero with quite a few challenges. While the personification of death hasn’t been confirmed for a comeback, DreamWorks has brought back the wolf to help celebrate the holiday season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While not officially released by DreamWorks, the return of “The Wolf” arrived thanks to one of the studio’s artists. Artist Daria Khil brought back The Last Wish’s villain as he perused his own version of the “Naughty List.” As mentioned above, DreamWorks hasn’t confirmed when, or if, we’ll see the animated Grim Reaper make a comeback, though, considering how the latest Puss in Boots movie ended, there is a possibility of him making a comeback. To date, a new film featuring the sword-swinging feline has yet to be confirmed, though a new Shrek film is slated to arrive in 2027. While the likes of Shrek, Donkey, Fionna, and their children are confirmed to return, the same can’t be said for Puss in Boots and his cast of animals. You can check out the wolf’s comeback below.

Puss in Boots And Sinners

dreamworks

In a surprising twist, director Ryan Coogler revealed earlier this year that Puss in Boots’ Last Wish villain was a major inspiration for the vampires that creeped through the darkness in Sinners. Coogler admitted that the animated picture influenced his horror film in more ways than one in this recent interview: “So I talk about influences in this movie, and Puss in Boots: The Last One is a massive one I love. Think about the villain, Death, think about his defining features (the eyes), think about his demeanor.” For those who witnessed Death’s arrival in the DreamWorks production, the wolf being an influence for vampires certainly makes sense.

While Puss and his friends aren’t yet confirmed to return to the silver screen, there is reason to think that they will at least make an appearance in 2027’s Shrek 5. In the post-credits scene of The Last Wish, we see that the titular character and his newly formed band of outcasts are making their way to “Far, Far Away.” The world is inhabited by quite a few storybook characters so the cast will fit right in. Considering just how popular the wolf has become since his debut, it would come as no surprise if we were return to the big screen and not just via new holiday artwork.

What do you think of the wolf making his long-awaited return thanks to a holiday celebration? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!