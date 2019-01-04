Disney Releases New ‘Dumbo’ Character Posters

2019 has finally arrived which means we are just a couple of months away from the release of Disney’s next live-action blockbuster, Dumbo. To prepare for the film’s coming debut, Disney has unveiled five brand new character posters that highlight the main characters.

On Friday morning, EW released the entire line of character posters online. The titular flying elephant got his own poster, along with the four biggest stars on Dumbo‘s bill.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The other posters feature Colin Farrell‘s caring father Holt Farrier, Michael Keaton‘s flashy businessman V. A. Vandevere, Eva Green‘s high-flying trapeze artist Colette Marchant, and Danny DeVito’s circus owner Max Medici.

“What once was my home and a place where I was incredibly comfortable, is now a place that I feel very estranged from,” Farrell said of his character, who is raising two children while travelling in the circus. It’s Holt’s family that discovers Dumbo’s hidden talents, ultimately attracting the attention of Keaton’s charismatic character.

You can check out all five of the new Dumbo character posters below!

Dumbo

Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell)

V. A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton)

Colette Marchant (Eva Green)

Maz Medici (Danny DeVito)