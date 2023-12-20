Dune Funko Pops: Part Two

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune series starring Timothée Chalamet got a wave of Funko Pops in 2021 for the first film, and with Dune: Part Two only months away, it's time for the second round. Funko has unveiled a new collection of Pop figures inspired by the upcoming film as part of their weekly Wednesday drops, and it includes figures of Paul Atreides, Chiani, Gurney Halleck, Feyd Rautha, and more. A full breakdown can be found below. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now.

Dune 2 Funko Pops Paul Atreides

Dune 2 Funko Pops – Gurney Halleck

Dune 2 Funko Pops – Chani

Dune 2 Funko Pops – Stilgar

Dune 2 Funko Pops – Feyd Rautha

Dune 2 Funko Pops – Princess Irulan

What Can We Expect From Dune: Part Two?

"For me, this film is much better than Part One," Villeneuve shared during a South Korean press conference. "There's something more alive in it. There's a relationship to the characters. I was trying to reach for an intensity and a quality of emotions that I didn't reach with Part One and that I did reach with Part Two. I'm not saying the film is perfect, but I'm much more happy with Part Two than I was with Part One. I can not wait to share it with the fans and the moviegoers."

"The first movie was more meditative and contemplative. We were following a young man discovering a new planet, a new culture," Villeneuve confessed to Total Film. "The second movie…it's more of an action film than the first part. It's more muscular."

Dune: Part Two is described, "This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The upcoming sequel stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Dave Bautista as "Beast" Rabban, and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen. Newcomers to the franchise include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

Dune: Part Two set to hit theaters on March 1st, 2024.