The New Dune Film Gets Its First Funko Pops

The upcoming film Dune, which is based on the classic novel by Frank Herbert, recently got its first trailer. After watching it, loyal fans of Herbert's novels might feel a spark of hope that director Denis Villeneuve might actually succeed where David Lynch's 1984 adaptation failed. It already has more Funko Pops than the original film, so that's a start.

A breakdown of Funko's Pop figures for the 2020 Dune film can be found below along with links where they can be pre-ordered. Shipping is slated for December / January:

Dune is based on a popular novel which is often billed by its fans as the original version of Star Wars before Star Wars became a movie phenomenon. A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune is slated to hit theaters on December 18th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.