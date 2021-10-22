Dune IMAX Poster Released

✖

The release date of Dune is fast approaching, and science fiction fans are definitely excited to see how Denis Villleneuve's take on the iconic text comes together. The film, which is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max, will transport viewers to far away worlds — and a new IMAX poster highlights that in a stunning way. The poster, which is being used to celebrate Dune's release in the premiere format, shows Paul Atredies (Timothee Chalamet) walking on the sands of Arakkis.

(Photo: IMAX / Legendary Entertainment)

The cast of Dune also includes Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam.

"They screened the movie for us when it was finally done. And I was so blown away. I mean, I can say, I think I can safely say it's a masterpiece," Brolin shared during a recent virtual convention appearance. "It truly is a cinematic masterpiece, what he was able to do and hold all those characters and give all those characters their time and day but then also hold the story on top of that, and do justice to the story. And the lighting, which was done by Greg Fraser, who I ended up doing a book with, we just finished our book which is his photographs and my writing, that's going to come out around the time that dune comes out, all this stuff. It just was one of those moments where it all comes together — No Country [For Old Men] was kind of like that, to where it was like ‘Did you have the feeling that something was going to be great?’ and you're like, ‘No, I'm having a good time. I love doing this, but you don't know until you see it how great it's going to be.’”

You can check out the official description for Dune below!

"A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

Dune is currently scheduled to be released on October 22nd, both in theaters and on HBO Max.