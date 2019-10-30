Rebecca Ferguson Teases New Details About Dune Remake

The world of science-fiction and fantasy continues to have quite an influence on our popular culture, and it sounds like Frank Herbert’s Dune could be one of the next things to break through to mainstream audiences. The iconic novel is getting a modern-day film adaptation from Blade Runner 2049‘s Denis Villeneuve, which is set to provide an epic and unique take on the lengthy narrative. Seeing as Herbert initially wrote the novel in 1965, it’s safe to say that elements of the source material don’t completely transfer to the present day — but it sounds like the film will amend that. In a recent interview with ComingSoon.net, Rebecca Ferguson discussed how her role as Lady Jessica – a member of the Bene Gesserit and mother to Paul Atreides – will be faithful to the books, but also empowering for a modern era.

“Completely and utterly honors the strength of Jessica–the Bene Gesserit that she is, even though she is a concubine and her rights are not as high as the King or what her son becomes,” Ferguson revealed. “Denis was very much aligned with creating empowerment and powerful moments for her where they were needed. I think Frank Herbert… when he wrote it he didn’t really live in an understandably equal environment. And the book is great! It has beautiful moments in it. It’s not really where we are or where we should be.”

The cast for the Dune movie includes Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam.

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” Villeneuve said of his plans for the Dune movie in a previous interview. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

Dune will be released on December 18, 2020.