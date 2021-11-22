Dune Home Video Details Released

Despite protest from director Denis Villeneuve, Dune hit HBO Max the same day it landed in theaters, but now that the film is no longer available on that service, fans can get excited about its upcoming physical media release, which will include a number of behind-the-scenes special features that chronicle how the film was brought to life. What has made recent weeks so exciting for fans is knowing that Villeneuve would get to craft his follow-up film, with the ultimate release of Dune: Part Two offering audiences the complete adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel. You can grab Dune on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 11, 2022.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Special features on the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray include:

The Royal Houses

Filmbooks: House Atreides

Filmbooks: House Harkonnen

Filmbooks: The Fremen

Filmbooks: The Spice Melange

Inside Dune: The Training Room

Inside Dune: The Spice Harvester

Inside Dune: The Sardaukar Battle

Building the Ancient Future

My Desert, My Dune

Constructing the Ornithopters

Designing the Sandworm

Beware the Baron

Wardrobe from Another World

A New Soundscape

The release of the film was initially met with mixed reactions, not based on the quality of the picture, but knowing that studio Warner Bros. hadn’t confirmed it would be moving forward with a sequel. Luckily, the studio confirmed it would develop a sequel just a few days after the film was released, with Villeneuve noting that production would likely take place late next year.

“It’s fantastic news, but it’s also kind of a burden,” Villeneuve shared with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “The good news is that a lot of the work has been done already regarding design, casting, locations, and writing. So we’re not starting from scratch. It’s not a long period of time, but I will try to face that challenge because it’s important for me that the audience sees Part Two as soon as possible. It’s not a sequel where it’s another episode or another story with the same characters. It actually has direct continuity to the first movie. It’s the second part of the big huge movie that I’m trying to do. So the sooner the better.”

Dune lands on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 11, 2022. Pre-orders are live at Best Buy now.

