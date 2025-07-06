The Fantastic Four First Clip Finally Reveals Full Dinner Scene

The first extended clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally reveals the full dinner scene. The Fantastic Four is one of the most important groups in the Marvel universe as Reed Richards is deemed the smartest man alive and a lot of their villains are quite pivotal. There have been multiple Fantastic Four movies, some better than others, but they’ve never quite hit the mark. Of course, a big part of this is because the Fantastic Four were owned by Fox for the longest time which made them inaccessible to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By the time Disney acquired Fox and gained control of these characters in 2019, the MCU was entering a new ere where it could introduce the Fantastic Four.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, after a long road, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is finally almost here. Marvel’s first family will be introduced to the MCU later this month and see the likes of Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby joining the franchise as some of the most prominent characters in the universe. The new film will also kick off Phase 6 of the MCU and begin a road toward Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which will also feature the Fantastic Four in prominent roles.

The Fantastic Four Clip Reveals Full Sunday Dinner Scene

The new film technically takes place within a separate universe, but the Thunderbolts post-credits sequence teased that the Fantastic Four will somehow make their way into the main 616 Marvel film universe. With all of that said, there is a lot of anticipation for this movie and a lot is riding on it. Marvel is starting to ramp up its marketing efforts and has released the first full length clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps to start generating some buzz. For months, the Fantastic Four Twitter account has posted a video at 7PM ET on Sundays of the family sitting down for dinner as is tradition within the Baxter Building.

Play video

Now, to celebrate the imminent release of the film, Marvel has released the full scene of Sue and Reed revealing to Johnny and Ben that they’re going to have a baby at dinner. This scene has been featured in marketing for The Fantastic Four for a while now, but now we have the full context and can see how the cast’s dynamic in an extended scene. It can be hard to gauge these things in rapidly edited trailers, but this clip perfectly captures this family’s dynamic.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will release on July 25th.