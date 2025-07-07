After Jurassic World Rebirth, Scarlett Johansson Just Set a Major Hollywood Record

Scarlett Johansson has just earned a new Hollywood record thanks to the success of Jurassic World Rebirth. Johansson, who was once a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow, has just secured another franchise win at the box office thanks to the dinosaur franchise. The latest Jurassic World movie, Jurassic World Rebirth, took a huge bite out of the box office over the holiday weekend, opening to an impressive $318.3 million at the worldwide box office. A major feat that, according to The Numbers, has helped Johansson to top the list of Top 100 Stars in Leading Roles at the Worldwide Box Office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The data compiled indicates that Johansson is now the highest grossing performer of all-time at the global box office. This is, of course, mainly due to her work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Titles that helped Johansson earn this title along with Jurassic World Rebirth include Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, 2016’s live-action The Jungle Book, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the animated feature Sing, Iron Man 2, and the thriller Lucy.

Johansson is now part of two of the biggest franchises in recent years. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a few stumbles at the box office as of late, it was at its highest during the actor’s decade stretch as Natasha Romanoff. As a whole, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has amassed over $31.4 billion at the worldwide box office. The Jurassic World franchise, on the other end, has continued to perform well for Universal Pictures with the last three installments each pulling in over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, even with mixed reviews.

Universal Pictures has not yet officially announced a sequel to Jurassic World Rebirth, and director Gareth Edwards has not yet directed a sequel to one of his films. However, with Jurassic World Rebirth having surpassed box office expectations in its opening weekend, it seems highly likely a sequel — or a new installment — will be announced. Should that come to pass, it could push her record even further.

Next up for the in-demand actor is Featherwood, where she’ll play Carol Blevins, and The Gauntlet and Paper Tiger. Despite Marvel Studios’ reportedly set to bring back Chris Evans’ Captain America for Avengers: Doomsday, which will star Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom, Johansson appears adamant that she will not be returning as Black Widow anytime soon given her character’s death. She is, however, open to directing a Marvel Studios movie should the opportunity present itself. She’s also reportedly serving as a producer on a Marvel Studios project, with rumors having teased she could be behind a Blonde Phantom project for the studio, although that has never been confirmed.

Jurassic World Rebirth is now playing in theaters. If you’d like to get caught up on the franchise before heading to the theaters, both the original Jurassic Park trilogy and the Jurassic World trilogy are now streaming on Peacock. Those interested in revisiting Johansson’s work as Black Widow can stream those films now exclusively on Disney+.