‘Dune’ Reboot Gets 2020 Release Date

It looks like the Dune movie is a real thing, and it now has a release date.

No one really expected the Dune franchise to make a comeback, but a team is hard at work to make it happen. Thanks to THR’s Borys Kit we now have a release date for the Dune reboot, which is aiming to hit theaters on November 20th, 2020. The film already has an impressive cast, including Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, and Javier Bardem, and actors like Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, and Oscar Issac are also reportedly in talks to star.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you aren’t familiar with the series, here is the description of the upcoming project. “Dune follows Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Atreides is betrayed, he leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.”

Breaking: the all-star DUNE movie gets a release date…Nov. 20, 2020. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) February 16, 2019

There have been several tries at Dune in the past, both in film format and in a tv series, but Denis Villeneuve has his own vision for what the franchise should be.

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” the filmmaker revealed. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

Are you excited for the Dune reboot? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!