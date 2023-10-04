Dune Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10 As Fans Await Part Two
Dune is already a streaming success on Netflix.
Dune: Part Two may have been pushed back to 2024, but Denis Villeneuve's first foray into the world of Arrakis is now enjoying another window of popularity, being made available to its widest streaming audience yet. Dune has been available on the Max streaming service (formerly known as HBO Max) for quite a while now, but it recently made its way to Netflix as well. October 1st saw the popular sci-fi epic added to Netflix's roster.
It hasn't taken long for Dune's arrival to catch on with Netflix subscribers. The film popped up on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for the first time on Wednesday, as people continue to hit play.
Dune currently comes in at number six on the overall Netflix movie charts, with plenty of room to climb over the next week or so. As fans get anxious to see Dune: Part Two next year, they'll be able to turn to Netflix for their fix.
You can check out a complete rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Reptile
"A hardened detective uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent."
2. Nowhere
"Pregnant, alone and drifting in the sea, a woman trapped in a shipping container tries to survive after fleeing a devastated totalitarian country."
3. Identity Thief
"After being accused of crimes he didn't commit, an accountant hunts down the scammer who stole his identity and runs into a series of wild obstacles."
4. Last Vegas
"Four longtime buddies in their 60s reunite and try to relive their wild youth at a bachelor party, but old tensions surface and secrets spill."
5. The Many Saints of Newark
"In this gritty crime drama, a young Tony Soprano grows up in a divided Newark."
6. Dune
"Malevolent forces explode into conflict on Arrakis, a harsh desert planet with an exclusive supply of the most precious resource in the universe."
7. Force of Nature
"Cops evacuating a hurricane-battered apartment complex team up with a ragtag group of tenants when a vicious criminal gang storms in to execute a heist."
8. Columbiana
"After seeing Bogota gangsters murder her parents, Cataleya Restrepo turns herself into a ruthless assassin, dedicated to tracking down their killers."
9. Love Is in the Air
"A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever."
10. Pompeii
"In the days leading up to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, a slave being sent to Naples is determined to get back home to save the woman he loves."