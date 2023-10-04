Dune Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10 As Fans Await Part Two

Dune: Part Two may have been pushed back to 2024, but Denis Villeneuve's first foray into the world of Arrakis is now enjoying another window of popularity, being made available to its widest streaming audience yet. Dune has been available on the Max streaming service (formerly known as HBO Max) for quite a while now, but it recently made its way to Netflix as well. October 1st saw the popular sci-fi epic added to Netflix's roster.

It hasn't taken long for Dune's arrival to catch on with Netflix subscribers. The film popped up on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for the first time on Wednesday, as people continue to hit play.

Dune currently comes in at number six on the overall Netflix movie charts, with plenty of room to climb over the next week or so. As fans get anxious to see Dune: Part Two next year, they'll be able to turn to Netflix for their fix.

You can check out a complete rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!