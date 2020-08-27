First Dune Trailer to Land Online on September 9

✖

With the new Dune from director Denis Villeneuve landing in theaters this December, Warner Bros. has confirmed that the film's first trailer will be landing online on September 9th at 9 a.m. PT. Before the trailer officially lands online, audiences who go see Tenet in theaters will get to see it on the big screen, which will surely help convey the ambitious nature of the sci-fi adaptation. Based on the timing of the film's release as well as studio Warner Bros. also having produced Tenet, we can assume that the trailer was initially slated to hit theaters along with Tenet for its original June release date, only to earn delays alongside Christopher Nolan's film.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Frank Herbert's original Dune novel is considered a seminal piece of sci-fi literature, which has previously been adapted as both movies and TV miniseries. Unfortunately, due to the size and scope of the project, most fans of the novel feel as though all adaptations have fallen short of expectations, though with this new take coming from Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve, fans are immensely excited for what's in store.

Even the star of David Lynch's 1984 Dune movie Kyle MacLachlan can't wait to see what Villeneuve has in store for fans.

"I am looking forward to seeing it. I think Denis is such a wonderful filmmaker, he's put together a really cool cast," MacLachlan shared with ComicBook.com. "I loved the books when I first read them back in, I think I was 15, so like 1972-73. I remain a fan, particularly of the first book, it's one of my favorite books if not favorite book ever, I would read it every year. So I come at it from a different perspective than David, of course, and I think the book is so rich and the relationships are so interesting. There are so many ways to interpret it. I'm looking forward to seeing what he does."

Dune lands in theaters on December 18th.

