5 Best 2026 Theatrical Movies That Are Now Available To Watch at Home (& Where To Stream Them)

We’re approaching the halfway point of the year, and though high-profile movies like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three, Avengers: Doomsday, and The Odyssey still haven’t arrived in theaters, there have already been some films well worth watching in 2026. Even though the summer movie season is only just getting started, and the early parts of the year tend to have a reputation for not being the best, this year has already given us some true classic films. Better still than the surprise of great movies released in the early parts of the year is that many of them are already playing at home and can be watched with the press of a few buttons.

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Though movies like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are already available for streaming on PVOD, and major hits like Scream 7 will start streaming on Paramount+ just next week, they’re not exactly markers of quality for the year. Instead, these five movies are not only some of the best to debut in theaters, but they’re the ones you can find online, just in case you missed the hype train when they released. Some of them will even be available for streaming very soon.

5) Project Hail Mary

The hit adaptation of the science fiction novel by Andy Weir not only brought directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller back behind the camera but fully cemented Ryan Gosling’s place as one of our most impressive movie stars. Featuring incredibly special effects, a plot that keeps you guessing until the end, and one of the best non-human movie characters in decades, Project Hail Mary is without a doubt one of the top films of the year, and one that is assured to be getting Oscar love at next year’s ceremony.

Available to Stream on: POV streaming is available on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home. Will stream at no additional cost on Prime Video later this summer.

4) The Drama

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya star in this shocking black comedy, which has an inciting incident that cannot be predicted (assuming you haven’t had it spoiled for you. The pair are front and center in the film, delivering iconic performances that may go down as some of their best. Produced by Lars Knudsen and Ari Aster, the team behind Hereditary, Eddington, and Beau Is Afraid, The Drama fits alongside their work as an uncomfortable-to-watch exercise that is not for everyone, but for the sickos that live on the wavelength it’s broadcasting on, it’s a film that can be very rewarding and fresh.

Available to Stream on: POV streaming is available on Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, and more. Will stream at no additional cost on HBO Max later this summer.

3) 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

The second film in the 28 Years Later cycle arrived as a box office bomb, which is a true shame since the sequel manages to occupy a bizarre tonal place that not only stands in direct contrast to the first film but makes it one of the most unique horror sequels of all time. Nia DaCosta’s sequel strikes an incredible tonal balance, weaving between Ralph Fiennes’ existential journey as Dr Ian Kelson and the terrifying world that Jack O’Connell’s Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal has created for himself (and roped Alfie Williams’ Spike into). Equal parts scary, funny, and heart-warming, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is a film that cannot be missed (especially with the tease it has for the third film).

Available to Stream on: Netflix (at no additional cost)

2) Faces of Death

Rebooting the controversial video series in the 2020s seems like IP revitalization gone to its most extreme, but the new Faces of Death occupies the most interesting place that a horror movie reboot can in 2026. Not only does the film fully deliver on being a scary experience, but it lives in conversation with the idea of an audience deliberately seeking that out, too. Filmmakers Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber are proving to be one of the most creative collaborators working today, and not only does their take have distinct ideas at its core, but it’s held together by a career-defining performance by Dacre Montgomery.

Available to Stream on: POV streaming is available on Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, and more. Will stream at no additional cost on Shudder later this summer.

1) Hoppers

Image Courtesy of Pixar

Over the past six years, Pixar has gotten an unfortunate place in the minds of audiences, with multiple films flopping at the box office. Hoppers not only proved that there was still an appetite for an original Pixar movie, but that the studio could take ideas explored in other films and make them feel fresh once again. With hilarious voice acting by stars Piper Curda and Bobby Moynihan, Hoppers proves that Pixar is back. Unlike some other animated movies that have arrived this year, Hoppers is also highly entertaining for both kids and adults.

Available to Stream on: POV streaming is available on Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, and more. Will stream at no additional cost on Disney+ later this summer.