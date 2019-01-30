Dwayne Johnson Confirms He Won’t Be in ‘Fast & Furious 9’

Dwayne Johnsons’ Fast & Furious spin-off film, Hobbs and Shaw, recently wrapped production, but for fans who are hoping that means the actor will be moving on to Fast & Furious 9 might want to brace themselves for disappointment. Johnson has confirmed that he won’t be in the film.

Johnson spoke with MTV News and revealed that at this point, there are no plans for him to appear in Fast & Furious 9, but he hasn’t ruled out future films in the franchise.

“The plan has always been for the Fast and Furious universe to grow and expand,” Johnson explained. “As of now, we’re not in Fast 9 because they’re getting ready to start shooting. But who knows with Fast 10 and down the road, you never know. Because look, at the end of the day, the truth is, there’s unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom. It’s unfinished.”

Johnson is correct when he says that Hobbs and Dom have unfinished business, but there are some real-life dynamics that probably come into play when it comes to the franchise. Johnson had a well-publicized feud with Vin Diesel during production on The Fate of The Furious. There were also some issues with co-star Tyrese Gibson, specifically that Gibson was upset that Hobbs & Shaw pushed back the release date of Furious 9, though Gibson did admit that he went about his concerns the wrong way.

“I found myself being the messenger on behalf of various people associated with the franchise,” Gibson said on a podcast last year. “But stupid me was the only that went public about those feelings, which is my own fault. It’s not professional. It’s not cool.”

Behind-the-scenes dynamics aside, even if Johnson never returns to the main series of films, there will still be other opportunities in the universe for Hobbs. Hobbs & Shaw opens the door for other spin-off films and there is already at least one in the works. Diesel confirmed last year that a female spin-off film is being discussed at Universal.

“My producing partner who started Fast & Furious with me, Neal Moritz, is also my producing partner here and his head is blown. He just can’t contain his excitement about what the world will see when they see Bloodshot in 2020,” Diesel said in an Instagram video last October. “I have a guest here from the Fast world, someone who surprised. Shout out to universal for wanting my female spin-off concept and my other spin-off concept the two that you guys…we’re all good.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw will hit theaters on July 26, 2019.