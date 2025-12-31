Paramount+ Now Has Dwayne Johnson’s Overlooked 2010s Comedy

Dwayne Johnson transitioned from one of the most successful professional wrestlers ever to become a massive Hollywood A-lister, with a roster of blockbusters and critical darlings lining his filmography. But before he voiced Maui in Disney’s Oscar-nominated film Moana and starred as Luke Hobbs in several The Fast and the Furious films, the actor starred in an overlooked 2010s comedy that just found a new streaming home.

On December 1st, Johnson’s 2010 fantasy comedy family film Tooth Fairy started streaming on Paramount+. The movie was directed by Michael Lembeck and stars the actor as Derek Thompson, a rough-and-tumble hockey player who earned himself the nickname “Tooth Fairy” for shoving opposing players so hard, their teeth come out. When he tells his girlfriend’s daughter the tooth fairy isn’t real, he suddenly finds himself sentenced to a one-week stint as a real-life tooth fairy, tutu and wings included.

Tooth Fairy Holds an Unfortunate Record for Dwayne Johnson

There have been plenty of highs in Johnson’s career, from the 100%-rated Stuntman to the massive success of Moana, but Tooth Fairy isn’t one of them. In fact, the film holds the unfortunate title of being the lowest-rated movie in Johnson’s filmography. The movie was almost universally hated by critics and earned just a 17% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, lower even than Baywatch, Doom, and Planet 51. Although the movie performed significantly better with audiences, its 41% rotten audience rating isn’t saying much and still makes Tooth Fairy Johnson’s fifth-lowest audience score.

That’s not to say that Tooth Fairy isn’t a movie that’s worth watching at least once. The film is a fun, easy-to-watch, turn-your-brain-off movie that, while pretty predictable, is still relatively enjoyable. The movie delivers all the low-stakes entertainment and positive themes and messages that you’d expect from a family-friendly film, and Johnson’s charisma makes it watchable, the actor carrying the film with his self-deprecating humor and charm (and seeing him in a tutu and wings is hilarious on its own). Tooth Fairy even gets some points for creativity when it comes to taking on the inner workings of Fairyland and is really just charmingly dumb fun, the type of movie that may even verge on being so-bad-it’s-good.

Although Tooth Fairy was a massive hit with critics and most audiences, it was still a commercial success. Its $112 million gross haul against its $48 million budget even led to a sequel, Tooth Fairy 2, starring Larry the Cable Guy. That movie never got a big screen release, though, and was instead released direct-to-video.

What’s New on Paramount+?

Tooth Fairy is one of several new films now streaming on Paramount+ following a wave of additions throughout December. The movie joined the platform on December 1st alongside dozens of other great streaming options like Batman (1989), Django Unchained, Forrest Gump, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Pulp Fiction. The December lineup also features other great family-friendly movies such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Ella Enchanted, Ernest Saves Christmas, Paddington, Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back), and Smallfoot.

