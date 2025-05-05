E.T. Star Reveals Surprising Romance Cut From Steven Spielberg Movie (Yes, It Involved E.T.)

Decades after its release, new light has been shed on a surprising discarded element from Steven Spielberg’s beloved classic, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Star Dee Wallace, who played the matriarch Mary, revealed that a romantic subplot involving her character and the titular alien was originally part of the film. Speaking recently on the Still Here Hollywood podcast, Wallace described a “love crush” storyline conceived for Mary and E.T., elements of which she believes subtly remain in the final cut. The actress also recounted a specific instance related to this subplot where she disagreed with director Steven Spielberg over the staging of a scene involving E.T. visiting Mary’s bedside, ultimately advocating for changes she felt better preserved the film’s inherent innocence and family-friendly nature.

“There’s a whole B story in ‘E.T.’ about E.T. having a love affair with Mary, a love crush on Mary. And there’s little bits of it left in there,” Wallace revealed. For millions who grew up viewing the connection between Mary and E.T. as purely secondary to the alien’s bond with Elliott (Henry Thomas), Gertie (Drew Barrymore), and Michael (Robert MacNaughton), the idea of an intended romantic undercurrent is startling. This admission reframes specific interactions within the universally cherished 1982 film.

“There was a scene where he came in to put Reese’s Pieces down on my bedside table as I’m asleep,” Wallace elaborated on a specific scene conceived as part of this subplot. “Well, Spielberg wanted the sheet a little lower than I was comfortable with,” she detailed. The actress felt strongly about maintaining a specific tone for the project, leading her to voice her concerns directly. “I argued my point that this was a family film.”. She emphasized her view that E.T. was inherently “very pure” and believed the filmmaking should reflect that core quality. Her conviction prompted her to seek support from writer Melissa Mathison and producer Kathleen Kennedy to navigate the disagreement and find a solution acceptable to all involved. “So we compromised and pulled the sheet up almost to my shoulder blades, which I was okay with.”

E.T. Would Be Quite Different With a Romance Subplot

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial achieved its iconic status as a beacon of childhood wonder and empathetic connection, largely untainted by complex adult themes. The film quickly cemented itself in cinematic history as a deeply affecting portrayal of friendship, loneliness, communication beyond words, and the magic of childhood discovery. Elliott’s immediate bond with the lost alien forms the movie’s emotional core, echoed by Gertie’s innocent acceptance and Michael’s protective skepticism evolving into loyalty. In the version of E.T. that hit theaters, Mary’s journey is primarily depicted as that of a recently single mother grappling with her children’s emotional needs while gradually opening her own heart to the impossible creature hiding in her home. Her connection with E.T. in the final film is largely maternal concern mixed with awe.

Dee Wallace’s successful argument to maintain the film’s perceived “purity,” particularly during the bedside scene, highlights a crucial decision point that undoubtedly shaped the film’s legacy. By steering away from overtly romantic or potentially uncomfortable undertones between Mary and E.T., Spielberg, Mathison, Kennedy, and Wallace collectively preserved the story’s focus on childlike innocence and familial love.An explicit “love crush” might have significantly altered the emotional resonance, potentially complicating the narrative and shifting focus away from Elliott’s central relationship with the alien. As such, cutting the romance subplot arguably broadened the film’s appeal, making it a universally relatable story for audiences of all ages, centered on themes of understanding, acceptance, and the pain of saying goodbye to a friend.

