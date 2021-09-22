Eddie Murphy Signs Three-Picture Deal With Amazon

After breaking records with the debut of Coming 2 America earlier this year, Eddie Murphy is looking to get into some more business with Amazon. The iconic actor and comedian worked with the streamer after his highly anticipated Coming 2 America was sent to Prime Video amidst the pandemic, and it appears at the partnership between the two sides has been a fruitful one. Murphy has now signed a deal deal with Amazon to make a few more original movies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy has signed a three-picture, first-look deal with Amazon, which will see the actor star in three new films for the studio. In addition to those three starring vehicles, Murphy will also be developing other original projects for Amazon, with the potential to appear on-screen in those as well.

“Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world.”

While Murphy has this new deal with Amazon for upcoming projects, he already has two new films lined up over at Netflix, the service that released his award-winning film Dolemite Is My Name. He’s currently working on Beverly Hills Cop 4 for Netflix, along with a comedy from Kenya Barris, which also stars Jonah Hill.

There’s no telling what Murphy’s first project under his new Amazon deal will be, but don’t rule out the possibility of a third Coming to America movie. The sequel was streamed for a total of more than a billion minutes in its opening weekend earlier this year, so Amazon undoubtedly wants more of that action. Murphy has said that he has an idea for a third film, but he also stated that he would need to wait another decade or two before doing it. Whether he was joking or not remains to be seen.

“There’s an idea for a Coming to America 3 that I have, but it doesn’t happen for 16 years,” Murphy said after the debut of Coming 2 America. “I have to be 75 to do it, and not make me up like 75 but really be 75.”

