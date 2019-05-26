Edgar Wright Slams Netflix for Spoiling The World’s End Twist in Preview Trailer

Movie teasers and trailers are, by designed, supposed to show off interesting elements and moments of a film in order to entice audiences to spend their hard-earned money or precious time watching. To do this they often showcase some of the best footage of the film, hinting at important or climactic moments as part of the drive to make fans want to know “what’s next”. However, sometimes trailers go a little too far and according to director Edgar Wright, that’s exactly what Netflix‘s trailer for The World’s End. The trailer, he says, spoils the film’s major twist.

Wright’s complaint about Netflix’s The World’s End trailer came after screen writer BenDavid Grabinski tweeted that Netflix’s trailer for the newly-released horror thriller The Perfection revealed a bit too much of the film, including spoilers. He compared it to what the streaming service did with the trailer for Velvet Buzzsaw and that’s when Wright chimed in about The World’s End.

“Netflix also shows the key twist to The World’s End as the automatic trailer on the page,” Wright wrote. “So tough sh*t if you wanted to in blind.”

When a fan pointed ou that Wright’s movies are generally those that are “made for watching 100 times” so it’s not that big of a deal, Wright pointed out that for anyone who hadn’t already seen the film, the trailer would definitely ruin the experience. With the trailer showing as much as it does, Wright then went on to specifically ask Netflix to change the movie’s automatic trailer to something a bit less spoilery.

Released in 2013, The World’s End is the final installment of Wright’s Three Flavors Cornetto Trilogy which includes 2004’s Shaun of the Dead and 2007’s Hot Fuzz with the film’s connected by not only lead actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, but a Cornetto ice cream that is featured in a different flavor in each film. The sci-fi installment of the trilogy, The World’s End follows a group of friends who come together to participate in a 12-pub pub crawl in their hometown only for an alien invasion to make things a bit more complicated. We’re not going to spoil the moment shown in the trailer — and if you decide to go looking for it, the film appears to be available via Netflix in various countries but not the United States at this time.

In addition to the Three Flavors Cornetto Trilogy, Wright is known for directing Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Baby Driver as well as having been hired as the writer and director of Marvel’s Ant-Man, a film he exited over creative differences with Peyton Reed stepping in to direct with Adam McKay and Paul Rudd rewriting the screenplay. His latest project, the psychological horror film Last Night in Soho is currently in production.

What do you think about Netflix’s auto-trailer spoiling not just The World’s End, but potentially other films as well? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.